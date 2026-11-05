The 2026 US Senate midterm election in Mississippi has turned into a high-stakes political thriller as Democratic challenger Scott Colom holds a narrow lead over Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. With counting stretching well past Election Day, just over 1,000 votes separate the two candidates out of nearly one million total ballots cast.

As state election officials tally remaining absentee and affidavit ballots across the state, the razor-thin margin keeps national attention focused squarely on the Magnolia State. Both campaign headquarters remain on edge while local election boards complete their official canvassing procedures.

Historic High-Stakes Battle in Mississippi

According to preliminary tally figures reported by The Associated Press, Colom leads with 464,926 votes (49.0%) compared to Hyde-Smith's 463,788 votes (48.9%) with 96% of the ballots in. Independent candidate Ty Pinkins captured 19,934 votes (2.1%), serving as a notable factor in the tight contest.

The contest holds deep historical significance across the southern political landscape. If his lead holds when official results are certified, Colom will become Mississippi's first Black US senator since the Reconstruction era, when Blanche K. Bruce served in the late 19th century.

Democrats have not secured a US Senate seat in Mississippi since 1982, making this historic surge a major political milestone for the party in a traditionally deep-red stronghold. Democratic strategists credited a record turnout among Black voters, who make up roughly 40% of Mississippi's voting population, in keeping Colom at the top of the leaderboard.

Addressing supporters in downtown Jackson, Colom highlighted strong performance across non-traditional voter strongholds and expressed confidence in the remaining tally. Meanwhile, speaking at her gathering in Flowood, Hyde-Smith expressed optimism in her campaign's rural voter turnout efforts as final county returns filter in.

Outstanding Ballots to Determine Final Winner

State election authorities noted a historic wave of early participation, with more than 116,000 absentee ballots received statewide prior to Election Day. This absentee total more than doubled the numbers recorded during the 2022 midterm elections, reflecting intense voter engagement across the state.

In addition, an estimated 44,000 total uncounted ballots remain across the state, including provisional, affidavit, and late-arriving mail submissions. Under Mississippi state law, mail-in absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day are valid as long as local election offices receive them within five business days, establishing 10 November as a crucial final deadline.

Crucially, Mississippi election statutes do not provide any automatic recount mechanism for federal elections, meaning the tally coming out of the initial canvass and ballot verification process will likely stand as final. Since every single vote carries decisive weight, both political parties have mobilized legal observers to key county courthouses to closely monitor ballot processing.

The Mississippi Democratic Party has also initiated court challenges regarding polling-place opening delays and ballot shortages reported in DeSoto County. Final certified results will be confirmed once local county election boards conclude their official verification process.

Election workers are currently processing an estimated 3,600 mail-in ballots alongside roughly 15,000 provisional ballots that require detailed verification. The precision of this initial canvass is paramount for both campaigns.

Final certified results will be confirmed once local county election boards complete their official canvass in the coming days.