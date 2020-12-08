"The Witcher" season 2 adds five more to its growing list of cast members with some notable names including "Wild Hunt" voice actor Alastair Pajoining and "Rogue One" star Richard Cunningham.

Parker lent his voice as the dwarf Cleaver in "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt." He is the third person with voice credits to the games to join the Netflix show. Tissaia de Vries' MyAnna Buring voiced Anna Henrietta in "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine" and Marites' Lu Corfield was the actress behind Iris von Everec in "The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone."

Parker, whose other credits include "Carnival Row" and "Doctor Who," will join the series for a still-undisclosed role. Although according to Redanian Intelligence, he has the body that matches the "large man" description for a character called Sigismund "David" Dijkstra.

"The Hobbit" actor Graham McTavish auditioned for the role earlier this year. He read for a part that described David as a big man who moves "remarkably like the wind." The script mentioned his alliance with King Vizimir of Redania.

In "The Witcher" books, Sigismund Dijkstra co-headed the Regency Council with Philippa Eilhart. The council succeeded King Vizimir after his death at the hands of an elven assassin.

Meanwhile, Cunningham, who also appeared in "His Dark Materials" and "Grantchester," will likely play one of the Northern kings in the series.

Another cast addition to "The Witcher" season 2 is Krysten Coombs. He will play one of the dwarves and likely a member of Yarpen Zigrin's company and one of the Dahlberg brothers. "Game of Thrones" fans may remember the professional badminton player from his brief appearance as Balon Greyjoy in Joffrey Baratheon's wedding.

Then there is model and young actress Niamh McCormack ("Stir", "Woof!") who will play the mysterious character codenamed "W." She will have a role in an episode directed by Stephen Surjik. Lastly, Michele Moran will join the cast of "The Witcher" season 2 for a still-unknown role. She has appeared in other TV shows including "Flack" and "Into the Badlands."

These new additions come on the heels of Emily Pollet, James Eeles, and Cayvan Coates joining the cast of "The Witcher" season 2.