A witness in Johnny Depp's $50million defamation suit against Amber Heard has claimed that Depp wasn't in the United States when his ex-wife got her bruises.

Amber Heard had accused Johnny Depp of hurling a phone at her, later appearing in public with bruises on her face. In a signed deposition which can clear the domestic abuse allegations against the "Fantastic Beasts" actor, a witness claimed that she saw Heard with the bruises when the actor was in the United Kingdom, and that too on her left cheek- opposite to where she alleged Depp had injured her, reports the Mirror.

Trinity Esparaza, the head concierge of the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles where Depp owned five suites, has stated in her deposition that she saw two finger marks on Heard's neck and a bruise to her cheek.

"She dropped her keys down the elevator chute. She had bruises on her neck and a Band-Aid," Esparaza said. When asked if Depp was in California at the time, Esperaza told the lawyers: "No."

Depp's team has said that they have a series of similar claims that will clear the name of the Oscar-nominee, who filed the case after he lost the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise after his ex-wife published an article in Washington Times portraying herself as a domestic abuse victim.

Elaborating these testimonies, lawyer Adam Waldman said: "It turns out, Amber Heard actually was damaged in June 2016, with finger shaped marks on her throat, bandaged arm and a bruised left eye. The one person we know did not do it is Johnny Depp, who had been on tour and out of the country for (two) weeks."

The testimonies can also be used as hearsay evidence in the actor's libel suit against News Group Newspapers after a tabloid dubbed him a "wife beater" in one of its articles in April 2018. Actresses Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, former girlfriends of Depp, had earlier come forward to register their statements in the libel suit.

Paradis, who also shares two children Lily-Rose Depp and John Christopher Depp III with the actor, called him a non-violent person. Meanwhile, Ryder also refuted the allegations against the 57-year-old actor and stated: "He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me."