A woman was brutally attacked during a night out in Birmingham after she allegedly refused the offer of a threesome with a man and a woman.

The victim, identified as Emma, was left with a split lip and a black eye after a 50-year-old woman punched her on Birmingham's Broad Street on Monday evening.

Emma said that the accused woman asked her at a bar if she wanted to have sex with her and another man present there. She then claims that the woman attacked her because she declined their offer.

The mother of one also claims that the police did not take her injuries seriously. She has now asked for justice as the police released the accused woman with only a conditional caution. Emma also accused a police officer of not taking action even though he was present at the scene.

"When the woman smashed my phone, I tried to report this to a nearby officer. But he just acted like it was a joke and that I was too drunk," she told Birmingham Live.

"I called the police on someone else's phone, and while waiting for them to arrive, I was punched on the left side of my face by the same woman from earlier. I was then hit again just as more officers were arriving – it was seen by four officers in total," she said, narrating her ordeal.

West Midlands Police did arrest a woman in connection with the case and took Emma's statement, but they released the accused with a caution. "Victims should not have to fight like this to get justice. We're already traumatised enough," she said, slamming the police for their conduct.

The West Midlands Police have refused to comment on the accusations, stating: "We were called after a woman was assaulted in Broad Street at around 10 pm on Monday. Officers found a woman had been punched, but thankfully did not need hospital treatment."

"Following quick-time enquiries, officers arrested a woman, aged 50. The woman was questioned and later released with a conditional caution," they added.