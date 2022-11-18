A woman from Edinburgh was left astonished and stunned when she discovered a 135-year-old note buried under the floorboards of her house.

The woman, identified as Eilidh Stimpson, took to Facebook to share the news about the discovery. The note was found in a whisky bottle during some plumbing work at her house.

The plumbers had to cut through the floorboard to move a radiator from the spot where the note was discovered later.

She told Edinburgh Live: "It's pretty cool, and so lucky as well because we were meant to be moving a radiator from one side of the wall to the other. The plumber came and started cutting a hole and said it was going to be a bit of a nightmare as there was a floor on top of a floor.

"Then he came down the stairs going, 'look at what I just found in the hole I just made!'. It was quite exciting." The woman tried hard to pull the rolled note out of the bottle, but it just wouldn't come out so they had to break the bottle.

"We were desperately trying to get the note out with tweezers and pliers, but it started to rip a little bit. We didn't want to damage it further, so regrettably had to smash the bottle," she added.

The Victorian-era note read: "James Ritchie and John Grieve laid this floor, but they did not drink the whisky. October 6, 1887. Whoever finds this bottle may think our dust is blowing along the road."

The woman later posted a picture of the bottle on a local Facebook group and now plans to leave a message for people who might come and stay at the house in the future.

"Now, I'm thinking we need to preserve the note and replace it with a message of our own for future generations to discover," she added.