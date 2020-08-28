Panicked dog owner Suzannah Conway and her dog, Myrtle, had been walking on the shores of South Coast Road in Peacehaven around 6 pm on Tuesday, July 28. During the walk, the dog reportedly fell into the sea. To save her dog, the woman jumped into the water and struggled to get out. Eventually, she was brought back to shore in critical condition. She passed away at a hospital and an investigation has been launched into the incident. The dog did not survive the tragic incident either.

Members of the public in Peacehaven in Lewes, East Sussex alerted emergency services after they found Conway and her dog struggling in the waters. A walk with her pet turned into a fatal ordeal when Myrtle fell into the water and was unable to return to shore. Paramedics, the coastguard helicopter and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers responded to the emergency call.

According to The Argus, members of the public had helped pull the woman back to shore. Paramedics later offered emergency medical support before she was taken to Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital. Doctors at the hospital tried to stabilise the woman. However, shortly after the ordeal, Conway passed away at the hospital. The next of kin was informed of the tragedy by the authorities. Conway's dog also reportedly died.

The grieving family held a funeral for the brave woman and her dog on Friday, August 21. An inquest into her death was opened this month by Coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley in Brighton. A full inquest will be held at Brighton Coroner's Court on November 24.

Paying tribute to the dog owner, Their Paws in Our Hands non-profit organisation shared how Conway was passionate about animal rescue. She worked with animal rescue charities to help animals in need. Their Paws in Our Hands shared on their Facebook page that they would be dedicating their latest project to Conway and Myrtle.