Chloe Savage, who helped make Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's wedding veils, said the coronation robes will tell them if Prince William or his father, Prince Charles, will become the next king of England.

She said royally appointed dressmakers will be the first to know who will take over Queen Elizabeth II. They "will know far in advance who's taking the throne" because they will have to "make gowns and everything else in advance," which she said is "not a quick job."

Savage, who hand-stitched 53 flowers from all Commonwealth countries on Meghan Markle's wedding veil, said there will be a special set of coronation robes if Prince William becomes king. One for him and one for his wife Kate Middleton.

On the other hand, if Prince Charles becomes the new monarch, then "it's just crowning him" She told Insider that his wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, "can't be crowned because she's a divorcée." She will not be called queen when the Prince of Wales takes the throne. Instead, her royal title will be "Princess consort."

But the Duchess of Cambridge will take the title of Queen Catherine when her husband becomes king. She will also be crowned alongside him. Savage said the duchess will "need coronation robes, a coronation gown, she'd need the sashes, there's a whole load of stuff." She added that the couple's eldest child, Prince George, will also need a robe as he will take over Prince Charles' current title as Prince of Wales.

"The garments we'd be asked to make would clearly be of a different size, so we'd have a pretty good inkling of what's going on," the needle maker explained.

As for who she thinks should become king, Savage thinks it "might be quicker and simpler to give Kate and William a long run at the job, rather than have two very quick successions."

We thought Charles would take it because it'd give William and Kate time to have a family and settle down, but I think they're there. Maybe it's better to pass it straight on. They're younger and more in touch with the people," she added.

Tradition dictates otherwise though as it is the monarchy's practice to crown who is next in line to the throne. Prince Charles is the obvious successor to Queen Elizabeth II, regardless if Prince William is popular in opinion polls.