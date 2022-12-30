A 23-year-old woman has been accused of kicking her baby across the floor after she was caught shoplifting at a Walmart store in New Jersey, USA.

The incident took place on December 13 when the woman named Jamira McDaniel was out with her daughter and the child's aunt.

McDaniel was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro. She was taken to the store's security office, where she got so upset with her crying baby. As a result, she put the girl on the floor and kicked her so hard that she slid across the floor and went through a doorway.

The staff quickly picked up the child, gave her to the aunt, and called the police to report the incident.

"McDaniel, upset by the girl who was now screaming and crying while being held by her aunt, began punching walls and yelling for the baby to stop crying," said Moonachie Police Lieutenant Jeff Napolitano.

Read more Daughter of Baseball Hall of Famer leaves newborn baby freezing in woods: Police

"McDaniel also grabbed the baby and began to shake her while she was being held by her aunt," added the officer. An ambulance was also called to the scene to ensure that the baby had not sustained any injuries.

The woman has now been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, assault, shoplifting, and criminal mischief. She was sent to Bergen County jail, and the baby has been handed over to family members.

According to a report in The Mirror, the entire incident was caught on security cameras, but the footage has not been released by the authorities yet.

The shocking incident emerged days after a woman left her newborn baby out to freeze in the cold in a wooded area in New Hampshire. The baby was found unclothed in a tent by local police officers.

The incident came to light after a woman named Alexandra Eckersley called 911 and told police that she had given birth in the woods. Alexandra is the adopted daughter of former Major League Baseball player Dennis Eckersley.