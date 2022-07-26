A former Las Vegas stripper is looking to get some money from the night she allegedly had a steamy encounter with Prince Harry in August 2012.

Carrie Reichert, 43, remembered that night in Sin City when she kissed the then-27-year-old royal during a drunken party. She said he was "pretty open" when they kissed. But clarified, "It was a drunken fumble. It wasn't romantic, just fun."

Recalling her encounter with Prince Harry, she told The Mirror, "He was a gentleman, but he was so wasted. The alcohol affected him. I was there for 15 to 20 minutes."

The former exotic dancer remembered the Duke of Sussex was playing air guitar with a pool cue when she arrived at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas hotel room. The royal made headlines that year when a photo of him completely naked with a bikini-clad woman standing behind him ended up on the front pages of magazines and newspapers.

I’m a royal historian. May I remind you that Harry got caught with his clothes off in 2012. This is a fact and facts matter. https://t.co/BTBMfHpUXe — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) July 24, 2022

Reichert, who now goes by the name Carrie Royale, said that Prince Harry gifted her the pants he wore during that infamous wild night. She is putting it on auction along with the dress and swimsuit she wore at the time, which she believes can fetch up to £800,000.

Read more Prince Harry's naked Vegas incident and rehab stint unlikely to be in memoir

Her representative said, "Harry has become such a bore, it's a real shame. When he partied in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun. At least these pants are a reminder of what he used to be like... when Harry was the fun prince."

The spokesperson added, "It's a shame he's all po-faced and serious these days. Even as a married dad of two, he should still let his hair down now and again – what's left of it anyway."

The Duke of Sussex looked back on that drunken night during an interview with Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. He revealed that it happened "a few weeks before" he went to Afghanistan after Shepard admitted that he saw the royal's naked photo and could not help but admire his "tremendous shape."

Prince Harry has since changed after he married Meghan Markle. He has become more involved with socio-political issues and has become more serious. His wild partying days may be over too, as he is already a father to their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.