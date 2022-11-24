A woman's TikTok video describing her husband's death as she dances to Meghan Trainor's upbeat track "Made You Look" has attracted heavy backlash from social media users. Jessica Ayers, who goes by the name "The Singing Widow," on social media, put out a video about the tragic way her husband, Steven Justin Ayers, died.

Her husband was killed by a stray bullet just three days after the birth of their child in 2014. He was getting up from the couch when a bullet fired by their neighbour hit him in the head, killing him on the spot.

The shooter was their 62-year-old neighbour, Charles Edward Shisler. He claimed that the gun discharged accidentally while he was trying to pick it up.

He was subsequently charged with manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty in 2015 and has been in jail since.

Ayers has been blogging her journey since her husband's death, describing how she has been dealing with the loss. However, her latest video about her husband's killing has not gone down well with the social media users. The woman could be seen dancing and smiling in the video.

"Eight years ago, a man shot and killed my husband," read the caption. "I was 3 days postpartum," she continued. "[Eleven] months later, the man who shot him was convicted of manslaughter."

She goes on to describe how she faced her husband's killer on the day of the sentencing.

"I also told him that if he ever started to feel sorry for himself, to remember my face," wrote Ayers. "It remains one of the proudest moments of my life."

The controversial video has now been removed from TikTok amid massive backlash. However, it has been reposted on Twitter and has already garnered 5 million views. The users found the video in bad taste, with several lashing out at Ayers.

"I never understood why people dance while talking about such dark and sensitive topics on TikTok. If someone was dancing to the story of my death I would haunt them," wrote a Twitter user.

"The advent of tiktok and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race," commented another.

The largely critical response made Ayers post another video wherein she goes on to slam those who found the video describing her husband's death, distasteful.

"So let's crucify me for it. Wtf? The dance was a trend so I made a TikTok using it to tell my story. Sooo many others do it and people praise them," she wrote. Ayers remarried in 2018 and is now with fellow musician Don Hogg.