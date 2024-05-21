Based on a review of roughly 1,800 US cities, women earn more than men in 42, according to a new GoBankingRates report that used data from the Census Bureau.

The study analysed the median yearly incomes of men and women in cities with 20,000 or more residents.

In Washington, the capital city, government employment has a more transparent pay process and a better gender pay parity between workers.

While there is still a difference in pay between the sexes in the US, uniquely, there are also many cities with gender parity and higher wages for women.

In the United States, women typically earn 84 cents for every $1 earned by their male counterparts. But, in these cities, women make between 14 per cent and 18.95 per cent more than men.

These Are the Ten Highest-Paying Cities in the US Where Women Earn More Than Men:

In Bowie, Maryland, women make an average of $81,011 annually.

In Clinton, Maryland, women make an average of $71,123 annually.

In Fort Washington, Maryland, women make an average of $69,983 annually.

In Oakland, California, women make an average of $68,260 annually.

Women in Goleta, California, make a median of $65,030 annually.

In Laurel, Maryland, the median annual salary for women is $65,008.

Women in Monrovia, California, make a median of $62,016 annually.

In Hackensack, New Jersey, the median annual salary for women is $60,237.

In Newark, Delaware, women make an average of $58,769 annually.

In Chamblee, Georgia, women make an average of $58,590 annually.

With a population of around 360,000, Oakland, California, is the biggest city on the list listed at number four.

In Oakland, women make a median annual salary of $68,200, slightly more than a male salary, measuring at $68,100 each year.

How Do the Numbers Affect a Woman's Earning Potential?

While a growing number of cities demonstrate a clear push in a progressive direction, a woman's earning potential isn't improved just because there isn't a gender pay gap in certain cities.

"Our findings show salaries are relatively low in the select few cities where women are out-earning men," GoBankingRates' Lead Data Analyst Andrew Murray told CNBC Make It. "The median income for women in several cities on our list is between $30,000 and $40,000."

Murray noted: "This is especially important because there is generally less of a gender pay difference among lower-wage workers—especially minimum-wage workers—than among higher-end, hourly workers."

There are too many women working minimum wage jobs, the report noted, especially women of colour.

According to the research, increasing the legal minimum wage would significantly lower the rates of poverty for women and the children of families led by women.

On average, Jacksonville, North Carolina, has the highest rates of female earnings compared to men. However, real compensation amounts are far lower.

In the city, women make around 20 per cent more than males, totalling $33,000 annually, while men make about $27,000, which is less than the $59,540 annual national median pay.

According to Murray, Jacksonville might have more equal pay because the city "has a high government employee base both for the military and Department of Defence."

According to GoBankingRates, women make the most money overall in the following five US cities, namely Wellesley, Massachusetts, totalling $130,000; McLean, Virginia, measuring $137,000; San Carlos, California earning $137,000; Los Altos, California, totalling at $150,000, and Saratoga, California, with an annual salary of $140,000.

But, in these places, men out-earn women by a margin of 60 per cent to 70 per cent.