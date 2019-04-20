Before preparing for a flight, customers are typically concerned about how much clothes they packed and how heavy their luggage is, as airlines pay a lot of attention to this matter. But they may now have to consider another weight issue -- their own.

Lonely Planet this week reported on a British tech start-up, Fuel Matrix, which is considering weighing passengers as they do luggage as a way to carry less fuel. Such a move could not only save the airline fuel costs but also reduce carbon emissions.

According to the New York Times, the average weight assigned to each passenger by the Federal Aviation Administration is 200 pounds for men, 179 pounds for women and 76 pounds for children under 13. These estimates include 16 pounds per person of carry-on luggage and averages in the weight of winter and summer clothing.

"It's critical to know the actual weight an airline is carrying to ensure the correct fuel uplift," Fuel Matrix CEO Roy Fuscone told Lonely Planet.

The more a plane weighs, the more fuel it burns and needs to arrive safely to its destination, which is why luggage weight is always an important factor to consider. It remains to be seen whether or not weight restrictions will also end up applying to customers.

Currently, there are no weight restrictions in place for passengers.

Meanwhile, airline fares this summer may increase due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jets after hundreds of planes worldwide were grounded since March. Helane Becker, an airline analyst for financial services company Cowen told CNN, "I think it certainly has the ability to pressure fares higher as we get into the busy summer months."

