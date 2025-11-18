KEY POINTS Canada Post's 'Write A Letter to Santa' programme has opened despite rotating postal strikes resuming nationwide.

'Letters to Santa' programme opens nationwide and internationally despite disruptions

Santa replies to every letter received, with no stamp required for domestic submissions.

Canada's beloved 'Write A Letter to Santa' tradition is officially underway for 2025 — but it arrives just as the nation's postal system struggles through ongoing industrial action.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) transitioned from a nationwide walkout to rotating strikes on 11 October at 6 a.m. local time, allowing mail to resume on a limited basis. The decision offered some relief to businesses and households who have endured weeks of halted deliveries, though significant slowdowns were still expected.

Joël Lightbound, the minister responsible for Canada Post, said at the time that he was 'encouraged' by the shift, adding that Canadians 'count on mail delivery' and he was glad to see operations partially resume while negotiations continued.

Canada Post Confirms: Santa's Letters Will Still Be Delivered

With the holiday season approaching — and more than a million letters typically sent to Santa each year — families are concerned about whether their children's letters will reach the 'North Pole' in time.

The Santa-letter tradition arrives this year amid continued disruption from the Canada Post labour dispute, after the Canadian Union of Postal Workers ended its nationwide walkout and shifted to rotating strikes that will pause delivery in different regions on alternating days.

The strike began shortly after the federal government announced sweeping changes to the postal system — including phasing out door-to-door delivery for most households and reducing delivery frequency — prompting strong union pushback. Mail is now moving again, but inconsistently, with sorting centres, rural routes, and urban hubs all facing unpredictable slowdowns.

While officials say they are encouraged by the return of limited service, Canada Post is urging families to send Santa letters earlier than usual, warning that rotating shutdowns may lead to longer waits throughout the holiday season.

A Holiday Tradition Under Pressure — But Still Alive

Canada Post has reassured families that the 40-year-old 'Write A Letter to Santa' programme remains fully operational, and Santa will continue to respond to every letter he receives in the same language it was written.

Postal 'elves' have already begun sorting holiday mail as part of the seasonal tradition that generates between one and two million letters annually.

Children are asked to mail their letters no later than 8 December 2025, addressing them simply to:

Santa Claus

North Pole

H0H 0H0

Canada

No stamps are required within Canada, though international senders must include correct outbound postage. Canada Post also encourages families to place all letters from the same household in one envelope to keep them together during processing.

An instructional video posted to Canada Post's official Instagram account echoes these reminders, assuring that Santa replies to all letters he receives

Teachers sending classroom letters — a long-standing tradition — are urged to mail early and bundle letters by class list to ensure Santa can reply before Christmas.

Despite weeks of postal uncertainty, one of Canada's most cherished mail traditions remains intact. For many families, the simple act of writing a letter — handwritten, heartfelt, stamped or unstamped — represents the magic and innocence of the season.

And even in a year marked by labour disputes, policy debates, and postal restructuring, Canada Post emphasises that Santa's replies will still find their way home, as they have for more than four decades.