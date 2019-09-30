With Nintendo launching the updated Switch and Switch Lite, all eyes are now shifting back on Sony and Microsoft. The industry is currently waiting for new information coming from official channels regarding the next-generation consoles. So far, only small bits of information are making their way out. Last week, news about the PS5 and its new feature reignited interest from gamers. Now, it is the Xbox Scarlett on center stage as sources might have just uncovered its pricing.

The details come from a recent financial talk with a key personality from the gaming industry. Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive CEO, touched upon the updated development costs of the next-generation platforms. He pointed out that data collected shows a key difference between the older game systems and the current ones in the market. It was likewise implied that hardware manufacturers have no plans to pass the cost over to publishers and eventually, consumers.

This could be a hint that the Xbox Scarlett and PS5 will be positioned competitively when each one comes out next year. Zelnick was speaking to investors during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, as reported by Games Industry. He apparently expects Microsoft and Sony to keep prices down when the upcoming home consoles launch next year.

"We don't really expect material cost to changes with the generation," stated the executive, "Every time we have new technology which allows us to do more, developers want to do more and that can cost a bit more," he added.

Based on the aforementioned information, there is a likelihood that Xbox Scarlett and PS5 will end up with an estimated $400 (around 325 pounds) price tag upon release, as suggested by Express.

In other news, Microsoft and Sony inked a deal with other gaming companies to come up with new ways to reduce carbon emissions. The initiative is expected to likewise impact the pricing of new hardware and software.

Even though there are rumours about Nintendo working on a Pro model of the Switch, gamers are supposedly more interested in the Xbox Scarlett and PS5. Moreover, there are reports that the PS5 Pro could launch alongside the base model in 2020.