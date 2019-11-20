Over the past few months, the video game industry has been waiting for an announcement related to the next-generation platforms. In this case, analysts have noted that Sony has begun to be more forthcoming when it comes to the PS5. So far, gamers have learned that the PlayStation 5 will feature faster loading times, optional installations, a new UI and a new controller. Microsoft, on the other hand, is still keeping things under wraps when it comes to the Xbox Scarlett. Now, the head of Xbox Phil Spencer teases something interesting about Play Anywhere on its new console.

Fans were reportedly expecting a big reveal during the XO19, but the new game system was a no-show as well. Instead, it was a showcase of new IPs that were heading to the Xbox One as well as a little bit about Project xCloud. Backward compatibility is perhaps the buzzword among insiders right now, as Sony hinted at support for games beyond that of the PlayStation 4. In contrast, Microsoft appears to be a step ahead with its Xbox One system.

Making the shift to a newer console generation is often hard for gamers who do not want to juggle between two or more systems. Achievements, progress and money invested in games are some of the biggest factors that can make consumers hesitant to upgrade. Nevertheless, The Next Web claims Spencer confirmed Play Anywhere support for the Xbox Scarlett. What this means for gamers is that any supported title that was purchased for a different system will be playable on any of the compatible platforms.

"Our Goal for our first-party games is that your entitlements will be cross-generation and your Achievements will move effectively with your save game because that's where they stand," said the Xbox boss. "We talked about how important digital was going to be this generation, and yet we didn't move the digital purchases that you'd made on 360 seamlessly over to Xbox One. I always thought that was a miss," he added.

Another example given by sources is "Halo: Infinite," which appears to be the first Xbox Scarlett exclusive to support Play Anywhere. Gamers who are not ready to buy the console can purchase the title on PC and play. Once they are able to get their hands on the new system, all of their progress can be transferred over at no additional cost alongside access to the digital copy of the game for the console.