Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil new smartphones globally under its 13 series. The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 series smartphones are slated to go official just one day before the MWC 2023 event. To those unaware, the next Mobile World Congress will kick off on February 27.

Notably, the Chinese smartphone giant will bring the Xiaomi 13 Pro into the Indian market on the same day. The Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm.

To recall, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite, and Xiaomi 13 have bagged multiple certifications. This is a major sign that the handsets are slated to launch soon.

Now, details about the Xiaomi 13 lineup's pricing, global availability, and colours have popped up on the internet. As if that weren't enough, Xiaomi 13 series design renders have also surfaced online.

The images and key details about the Xiaomi 13 lineup have been shared by reliable tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. It is worth noting that Ambhore has a solid track record in divulging accurate information regarding upcoming devices. In his latest tweet, the noted leaker has shed some light on the Xiaomi 13 series' global pricing.

Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 & Xiaomi 13 Pro 100+ high resolution renders.



Prices:

Xiaomi 13 Lite: EUR 499 | Xiaomi 13: EUR 999 | Xiaomi 13 Pro: EUR 1299



— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 17, 2023

Aside from this, Ambhore has shared high-resolution design renders of the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The tipster suggests the standard Xiaomi 13 variant will set you back EUR 999 (about £887). The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, could set you back EUR 1299 (about £1,153).

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is reportedly a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 2. Ambhore claims the Xiaomi 13 Lite will carry a price tag of EUR 499, which roughly converts to about £443. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 13 Pro could be available for purchase in Black and White colour options.

The standard model will come in three colour options including White, Black, and Green, according to Ambhore. Lastly, the Xiaomi 13 Lite will launch in Blue, Black, and Pink shades. Also, the Xiaomi 13 series will comprise the brand's first smartphones with Leica-tuned camera setups.

The Chinese phone manufacturer recently announced a long-term partnership with Leica. The two global brands have previously teamed up to make the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. However, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the only Xiaomi 12 series smartphone to have Leica-branded cameras.