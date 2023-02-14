The much-awaited Xiaomi 13 series could be unveiled during the MWC 2023 event, which is slated to kick off on February 27. To those unaware, the Xiaomi 13 series comprises three smartphones including the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Xiaomi 13 series details

Notably, the global version of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be the same as the Chinese variants of these handsets. To recap, the company launched the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro in China back in December. The Xiaomi 13 Lite, on the other hand, will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 2.

Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G Unboxing.



Confirms it will be Xiaomi Civi 2 rebrand✅



-6.55", FHD+, AMOLED, 120Hz, 10bit, 1920Hz PWM, 1k nits, Dolby Vision

-Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

-50MP Sony IMX766 + 20MP Wide-Angle + 2MP Macro

-32MP + 32MP Wide-Angle

-4500mAh, 67W

Details about the Xiaomi 13 Lite smartphone's pricing have already surfaced online. As if that weren't enough, an unboxing video of the upcoming handset has popped up on the internet. The recently leaked video (via Sudhanshu Ambhore) corroborates past leaks that suggest the Xiaomi 13 Lite is merely a rebrand of the Civi 2.

The video showcases the black colour variant of the Xiaomi 13 Lite. The Chinese smartphone giant will reportedly launch the handset in blue and pink colour options in the global market. Furthermore, the video shows Xiaomi will provide a 67W fast charger and a USB Type-C cable in the box. Aside from this, the box will include a TPU case for the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Xiaomi 13 Lite rumoured specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Lite will reportedly sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the device features eye-catching curved edges. This display supports 1920Hz PWM Dimming and Dolby Vision. It also delivers a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The smartphone packs a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor under the hood. Notably, the nm-based Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 succeeds the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The processor will be probably paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and offer up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The rear panel houses a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, the 13 Lite features a 32MP wide camera and a 32MP ultra-wide camera for capturing selfies. A 4500mAh battery will power up the entire system. This cell reportedly supports 67W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. This will ensure a more secure and faster device unlocking.