The death of Yu Menglong has taken a dark turn. New information, in the form of a leaked video and disputed autopsy claims, is casting a disturbing shadow over the circumstances of his passing. With these latest revelations emerging, the questions surrounding this case are becoming ever more troubling.

An online debate flared up after allegations surfaced that the Chinese actor and singer, Yu Menglong, died in connection with a video supposedly shot and shared on the dark web.

Yu Menglong Death Mystery Deepens

The TikTok account @yumenglong285 cites a report from analyst Lee Mu Yang, claiming that the prime suspect, actress Song Yiren, filmed the actor being humiliated and tortured. She then supposedly uploaded this material to a 'dark web' site where people must pay a reported $100,000 (£74894.50) just to watch it.

A source, whom Lee cited but did not name, alleged a Chinese person in California paid to watch the film. This was followed quickly by the appearance of a short segment online, reportedly an amateur copy of the original dark web material, that allegedly shows the violence against Yu and his death.

Claims of Torture Footage Surface on 'Dark Web'

Separately, the Vision Times covered a parallel event. On 8 October, Malaysian netizen Carol shared online that her American friend had paid to view the video via the dark web. She further claimed that Song Yiren had filmed the entire event. The footage was reportedly stolen from her phone by hackers and then posted online.

In addition, multiple Taiwanese press agencies have published reports of US internet users viewing the footage, and some individuals say they informed the FBI about it. The details Carol shared are remarkably consistent with existing rumours.

She alleges Yu brought his dog, 'Fuli', to a private party where people demanded he surrender a USB drive. When Yu would not comply, the attackers reportedly began to pull out his fingernails. Suspects Fan Shiqi and Cheng Qingsong then killed Fuli when the dog tried to defend its owner. Yu's second dog, 'Ham', remained home and is thought to be alive.

Carol chose not to view the leaked recording, explaining that her friend deemed the content 'unbearably cruel'. Based on these secondhand descriptions, Yu was gang-raped and tortured before finally being thrown from the building. His remains reportedly displayed many broken bones and a gaping wound on his abdomen.

A viral social media update from @jessica03919 included a shocking statement: 'A hacker broke into Song Yiren's phone and recovered the footage showing the brutal torture and killing of Yu Menglong. It was horrifying — truly the work of demons in human form.'

Disturbing Autopsy Details Revealed

Lee's broadcast included excerpts from a document he stated was Yu's autopsy report. He mentioned that because the descriptions were 'very disturbing', he could only share parts due to YouTube's censorship policies.

Lee outlined several major discoveries: the remains reportedly had many injection marks, the anal sphincter was injured by a recent wound measuring roughly five centimetres, and the exterior lower body parts were absent. Additionally, a knife wound of 16.5 by 7 centimetres was said to be present on the upper abdomen's internal wall.

Breaking News: Renowned Chinese actor Yu Menglong was gang-raped by high-ranking CCP officials and then thrown to his death. The Chinese government is censoring the news online! Over 20 million fans are protesting their right



please pay attention and forward



INVESTIGATE THE… pic.twitter.com/s626xd6pE2 — 新闻调查 (@xinwendiaocha) September 16, 2025

Screenshots of Alan Yu's post-mortem report have surfaced on the web, according to Koreaboo. The records reveal that the procedure was carried out by the Beijing Shengtang Forensic Appraisal Center on 14 September 2025, having been commissioned by the Jiatai Police Station in Beijing, China, on 13 September 2025.

'The deceased was 181 cm tall, with normal development and average nutrition. [His] skin was pale yellow, with no enlarged lymph nodes found. Postmortem lividity (referring to the discolouration of skin after death) was dark red, found on the back of the head, neck, back, lower back, and lower parts of the limbs, with lividity unresponsive to pressure. Postmortem greening had begun forming on the abdomen', the report stated.

How the Findings Align with Wild Claims

Lee indicated that these autopsy findings, if accurate, 'align disturbingly well with the rumours that have circulated in recent days.' He highlighted four specific points that appear to support the stories already in circulation:

The needle marks could back up the theory that Yu was drugged before he died.

The damaged anal sphincter appears to fit with reports of sexual assault or humiliation.

Some have connected the stab wound in the abdomen to the rumour that Yu swallowed a USB drive that was later taken out by force.

The missing lower body parts are still 'unaccounted for', Lee noted, with some internet speculation tying this detail to alleged ritualistic acts.

On the internet, views on Yu Menglong's passing are not unified.

Public Reaction to the Yu Menglong Death Reports

While some people feel that circulating this type of report without proof is inappropriate, others view it as an effort to hide what truly happened. Bollywood Life quoted one user who wrote, 'It is risky to share these things without facts, or else they will just say we are spreading lies again'.

A large number of internet users have declared this report to be untrue. They similarly doubt the validity of the alleged clip, suggesting Yu Menglong suffered abuse before he died. These individuals indicated that distributing such materials without clear evidence is misleading and makes the real situation harder to see.