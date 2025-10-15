Singer John Mayer is allegedly making sweet music with social media influencer and comedienne Kat Stickler.

A source reportedly told UsWeekly that Mayer made an effort to look for her and pursue her. Meanwhile, Stickler reportedly thought that it would be interesting to date the singer after breaking up with someone she had been with for several months.

The source claimed that the romance between the two is 'still very new,' yet they have already gone out several times.

'He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often,' the source shared. 'She is interested and seeing where it goes.'

The insider also claimed the 30-year-old content creator does not see their budding relationship as 'serious,' but she is having fun.

Showbiz insider Deuxmoi shared on Instagram that the new couple was spotted together in New York City twice. First was on a members-only club on 10 October, then at the Flyfish Club the next day.

The post captured them sitting beside each other in a booth at the club. Reports also said that they were very touchy with each other.

Who is Kat Stickler?

The social media influencer built her fame online before venturing into comedy.

She is known for showing snippets of her parenting hacks, daily life, personal reflections and humour on Instagram and TikTok.

The social media star first captured the public's attention when she worked with her then-husband, Mike Stickler.

The Sticklers got married in 2019, then began a content trend where they prank each other. They share a daughter named Mary-Katherine, also known as MK.

The former couple ended their marriage in 2021 but continued to co-parent their child.

Stickler's Former Relationships

In 2024, Stickler began a romantic relationship with 'Bachelor Nation' alum Jason Tartick. However, their romance was short-lived, as they announced their separation in October of the same year.

Stickler also seemed to have 'soft-launched' a man on her social media pages in July, but news about the alleged relationship fizzled.

Meanwhile, Mayer also had a fair share of high-profile relationships, including Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson and Taylor Swift.

While the 'Back to You' singer has never been married, he previously shared in 2024 that it is part of his plans.

'Fully-Fledged Grown-Up' According to John Mayer

'I've never told anyone this. People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married,' Mayer shared with Kelly Rizzo in a People clip of her 'Comfort Food' podcast, as reported by UsWeekly. 'You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted. I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, "John will know what to do."'

He added, 'I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. Like, "If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband." I just think ... you're a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You're a fully-fledged grown-up.'

Reps for both Mayer and Stickler have yet to confirm the dating rumours.