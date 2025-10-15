TikTok star and influencer Alix Earle became emotional during Dancing With the Stars 'Dedication Night' on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, as she performed a heartfelt Viennese waltz dedicated to her half-sister, Izabel.

The 24-year-old social media personality, who is partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, was supported by her stepmum Ashley Dupré and family members watching from the sidelines.

Earle's emotional performance took place at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles, where contestants were tasked with dedicating a routine to someone meaningful in their lives. The influencer said her choice was deeply personal, describing her younger sister as her 'biggest supporter'.

From TikTok Star to DWTS Favourite

Alix Earle joined the Season 34 cast of Dancing With the Stars earlier this year, quickly becoming one of the show's most talked-about contestants. Known for her candid personality and viral TikTok content, the influencer has shared much of her dance journey online, from gruelling rehearsals to wardrobe fittings.

In the weeks leading up to Dedication Night, Earle revealed she had faced several challenges during practice, including falls and emotional moments that she said tested her confidence. 'It's harder than it looks,' she told fans in a behind-the-scenes clip posted on social media. 'But every week I learn something new about myself.'

Her authenticity has helped her stand out in a cast that includes celebrities from music, television, and sports. Judges have praised her ability to connect emotionally with the audience, and fans have lauded her growing skill on the dance floor.

A Dance Dedicated to Family

For Dedication Night, Earle and Chmerkovskiy performed a Viennese waltz inspired by her relationship with her half-sister, Izabel. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Earle revealed on TikTok that Izabel 'came into our lives at a time of separation and anger,' calling her 'the second chance for our family'.

She chose to dance to 'Sparks' by Coldplay, with Izabel even joining her on stage, in a tribute that symbolised reconciliation and love.

Her stepmum Ashley Dupré, who has remained a supportive figure since Earle's rise to fame, also expressed her pride online, writing 'You are our entire world' in a TikTok comment ahead of the show, to which Alix replied, 'Love you.'

@alixearle Flooded with so many emotions this week 🥺 getting to share this story is so special for me and my whole family. I still get afraid to show a more vulnerable side of myself but I want to thank Val for giving me a safe space to be so open and creating a beautiful piece for us to share with the world. ❤️ ♬ original sound - KC

Dupré, known for her public transformation since the 2008 Eliot Spitzer scandal, has been part of Alix's blended family for years, raising Izabel and her younger siblings alongside Alix's father, Thomas 'TJ' Earle.

Viewers took to social media immediately after the performance, praising the influencer for showing a vulnerable, genuine side of herself. Clips from the episode went viral on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), with fans calling it her 'most authentic' and 'realest' appearance to date.

The performance also trended under the hashtags #AlixEarleDWTS and #DedicationNight, earning thousands of comments within hours of broadcast.

The Earle Family Behind the Fame

Alix Earle has often spoken about her close relationship with her siblings and her blended family. She shares her father, TJ Earle, with her half-siblings Izabel, Penelope, and Thomas James II, while her stepmother, Ashley Dupré, has been part of the family since her marriage to TJ.

The influencer's emotional DWTS performance highlighted not only her growth as a performer but also the strong familial ties that continue to inspire her. Fans now await her next routine, eager to see how she channels her personal story into her dancing journey.