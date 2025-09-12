Chinese actor and singer Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, has died after a fatal fall from a residential building in Beijing on 11 September 2025. The 37-year-old star was reportedly found with severe injuries in Chaoyang District in the early morning hours. Police have ruled out foul play, but eyewitness accounts and social media speculation have raised questions about what happened in the hours leading up to his death.

Who Was Yu Menglong?

Yu Menglong rose to fame as both a singer and television actor in China, building a strong fanbase across Asia and among international viewers. He was best known for roles in popular dramas and for his music career, which showcased his versatility as an entertainer. His sudden death has sparked widespread shock, with tributes pouring in from fans and industry colleagues.

Timeline of Events Before the Fall

As reported by News.az, Chinese entertainment blogger Detective Xiaoyan on Weibo claimed that Yu was seen with friends on the evening of 10 September in Chaoyang District. At around 2 a.m., the blogger claimed that Yu allegedly went into a bedroom and locked the door.

Later that morning at around 6 a.m., a passer-by walking a dog reportedly discovered Yu lying on the ground with severe injuries consistent with a fall. Emergency services were alerted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitness Accounts

Eyewitnesses at the Sunshine Upper East residential compound described the scene where Yu's body was found. A damaged window mesh was visible, and security staff quickly cordoned off the area. Photographs circulating online showed barriers set up around the site, which were later removed.

One report stated that Yu's body was discovered in the early hours with visible bleeding and severe trauma, suggesting that he died instantly upon impact. According to Overseas Idol, witnesses confirmed that the area was thoroughly cleaned after the incident, leaving little trace by the afternoon.

Official Statements

Yu Menglong's studio issued a statement confirming his death, saying: 'With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on 11 September.' The statement added that Beijing police had ruled out any criminal involvement following a preliminary investigation.

Authorities have said the investigation remains open as they determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fatal fall. However, no official details have been given on the cause beyond the confirmation that Yu fell from the building.

Did a Feud With a Friend Happen?

Amid widespread speculation, rumours have surfaced on social media about a possible feud between Yu and one of his friends at the gathering. At present, no credible source or official report has confirmed that any disagreement took place. Police and Yu's studio have not addressed the speculation, and no evidence has emerged to suggest that a conflict contributed to his death.

What Remains Unknown

The exact cause of Yu Menglong's fall remains unclear. Investigators have not released details on whether it was accidental, the result of a medical condition, or linked to any other factor. It is also not known whether structural issues, such as the reported damaged window mesh, played a role. Authorities have yet to disclose findings from medical examinations or interviews with the friends who were present that night.