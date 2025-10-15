Former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec is back in the spotlight after returning as a guest judge on the hit reality show in October 2025.

Her comeback appearance on DWTS Season 34's 'Dedication Night' episode has not only thrilled fans but also reignited public curiosity about her long-time relationship with businessman Robert Herjavec.

With viewers wondering whether the beloved pair are still together, Johnson's return has put one of the show's most memorable love stories back into focus.

How 'Dancing With the Stars' Brought Them Together

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec first met in 2015 when they were paired as dance partners on Dancing With the Stars Season 20. Their on-screen chemistry quickly caught the attention of fans, and romance soon blossomed off the dance floor.

The couple confirmed their relationship shortly after the season ended, with their partnership often described as one of the show's most genuine connections.

By February 2016, Herjavec proposed to Johnson, and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles later that year.

The pairing of an Australian professional dancer and the Shark Tank investor became a media favourite, symbolising how reality television can occasionally lead to lasting love.

From Dance Partners to Parents

In 2018, the couple welcomed twins Hudson and Haven, marking a new chapter in their journey together. Johnson, who had been open about her fertility struggles, shared that the twins were conceived through IVF.

She has spoken in interviews about the challenges and joys of becoming a mother later in life, crediting her husband's support and their shared dedication to family life.

The Herjavecs often share glimpses of their home life on social media, giving fans a look at their family adventures between the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The couple's commitment to raising their children while maintaining successful careers has been a recurring theme in interviews and profiles over the years.

Life Beyond 'Dancing With the Stars'

After leaving Dancing With the Stars as a professional dancer in 2015, Johnson focused on expanding her career into fitness and television production. She launched several wellness projects and continued to make guest appearances on various TV programmes.

Meanwhile, Herjavec remained a familiar face on Shark Tank, managing his growing business empire while supporting his wife's endeavours.

Despite spending time in different countries for professional commitments, recent reports from TV Insider confirm that the couple are still very much together.

Johnson has occasionally shared family photos online, while Herjavec has publicly praised his wife's career milestones. Their relationship remains one of the few DWTS success stories that transitioned seamlessly from the stage to real life.

Her Emotional 2025 DWTS Return

Johnson's guest-judge appearance on DWTS this October marked her first major return to the ballroom in years. Fans took to social media to celebrate her comeback, calling it a 'homecoming moment' for one of the show's most recognisable stars.

Her presence on the judging panel alongside Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough brought a nostalgic energy to the programme.

The appearance also reignited fan interest in her marriage, with many taking to online forums and social platforms to ask if she and Herjavec were still together. The renewed spotlight has reminded audiences why their DWTS love story continues to capture attention nearly a decade later.

Why Fans Still Care

Social media conversations surrounding Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec surged following her guest appearance, with search trends showing increased interest in their relationship status.

As one of the rare couples to emerge from Dancing With the Stars and remain together, their story continues to resonate with audiences who followed their journey from dance partners to life partners.

The couple are understood to still be happily married, balancing family life with their ongoing careers. For long-time DWTS fans, it serves as a reminder that sometimes, reality television leads to genuine connections.