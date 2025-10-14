The young fan of JoJo Siwa, who was earlier kicked out of her concert, revealed that the reality star's fans are threatening her. Anjali Kalsi, Siwa's 17-year-old fan, was asked to step out of the SWG3 show in Glasgow in early October because of what she was wearing at the time.

The fan and her mother, Lizzie, came out to expose the online bullying that was happening after the concert.

While enjoying the concert, the 'Dance Moms' alum noticed Anjali's hoodie that had her photo printed on it. The photo showed Siwa with an egg stuck on her face. According to Anjali, she had no idea that the image was offensive to the American singer.

A viral video showed Siwa asking the fan to send the hoodie onstage and showing everyone why she decided to halt the show.

She started yelling at the teenager saying 'Wanna see what happens when you do stuff like this? Can you get them out of here? I'm serious. Now. Right now. You're not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me, no way! No way, man.'

Siwa added: 'Thank you for coming, appreciate it! But we only got room for infinity hearts in here, right? Not in my house, baby. We got no room for that. We got no room for that!'

The Fan Responded

Anjali immediately gave her side of the story in another video, saying that she was really sorry for offending the singer.

According to the teenager, she and her friend thought it would be nice to print out a funny picture of Siwa and stick it on their clothes to wear to the concert, since they didn't have her merchandise. She picked the one where the singer was dancing with her head replaced by an egg, thinking that it would also make her idol laugh.

When Siwa asked her audience what they were wearing, they took it as an opportunity to show her the hoodie. 'She didn't find it funny. She kicked us out and then people started posting videos of it saying we threw it at her when we didn't we handed it over through security,' the teenager said.

@friendly_musician hi! I'm one of the people that was kicked out at jojos concert on Wednesday in Glasgow jojo siwa getting kicked out in Glasgow apology and explanation me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke but then she started really growing on us and i was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!! we didn't have any merch so we decided to just print off the first picture we saw and stick it on our clothes, we didn't look at the back story behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that. none of it was with malicious intent. we didn't throw it at her we passed it to her like she asked. this apology is completely genuine, if it doesn't seem like it is I'm autistic and I usually seem really bored or laughing when trying to do something important. #jojosiwa #jojosiwakickedout #banned #sorry #apology @JoJo Siwa @Jessalynn Siwa @Chris Hughes @Jayden Siwa ♬ original sound - anjali<3

'I called mum about to have a panic attack because I've never been kicked out of a concert before. I always go to concerts and the other shows I've been to they find stuff like that really funny. It's a common thing for people to bring a funny picture. It wasn't very fun,' she added.

Both the concert video and the apology video went viral, and it started a series of abuse from trolls who searched for the teenager's social media accounts.

Online Abuse Started

Lizzie told The Scottish Sun that her daughter, who was diagnosed with autism, was sad because of the incident and the abusive messages she had received since the start of the whole fiasco.

One of the messages shown to The Scottish Sun reads, 'Please kill yourself,' while another troll said, 'I would have unalived myself long ago if I came out of the womb looking like you.'

Lizzie said that the incident left her daughter 'distraught.'

'I was in a different country, and she said she was jeered at and booed out of a concert and didn't know what she did wrong. Then it all kicked off, and she woke up to all this abuse,' the 50-year-old mum said.

Anjali added that the incident turned south quickly, saying that her apology video received so much hate.

'I had no idea the whole story behind the picture was really triggering for JoJo - I had no clue, if I had known that, I would have never of had done it, Anjali stated. 'I didn't want to hurt her, and I never want people to be mean to anyone, but everything keeps coming back on me for starting worldwide hate.'

The 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' house guest has yet to react to her fan's latest update on social media.