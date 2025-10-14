Nicole Kidman's recent move to apply for Portuguese residency has reignited rumours that the Oscar-winning actress is seeking distance from Hollywood and public scrutiny in the wake of her split from Keith Urban.

Portuguese outlet SIC Notícias reported Kidman presented the paperwork without listing Urban, possibly because he was unavailable due to touring, according to People.

Some tabloids interpret that as a red flag—seeing it as evidence she was already planning life independently, reported New York Post.

Yet People emphasise that she has not publicly indicated intent to live there full-time, and that Nicole retains strong ties to Nashville, Los Angeles, and Australia.

A Reported Split After 19 Years

Kidman, 57, and Urban, also 57, ended their 19-year marriage in late September 2025 after months of strain.

Urban filed for divorce in Tennessee following a long period of separation, though no official filings have been made public. The couple, who married in Sydney in 2006, share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

The report suggests that Kidman was 'stunned' by Urban's decision to leave and had hoped for reconciliation. However, the country singer has continued performing across North America on his High and Alive tour.

At the same time, Kidman has maintained her professional commitments and appearances, including attending the American Film Institute Awards earlier this year. Representatives for both have declined to comment on the speculation.

Residency Rumours in Portugal

Recent National Enquirer coverage alleges that Kidman has applied for Portuguese residency and could be planning to spend more time in Europe.

The publication describes the move as 'a potential escape' from the public scrutiny surrounding her marriage and career. It also claims her application initially had business motives but has since 'taken on personal meaning.'

No official confirmation or documentation of such a residency application has been published. As of mid-October, neither Kidman's representatives nor Portuguese authorities have released statements regarding the claim.

However, Portugal has become a popular location for international celebrities due to its privacy protections and investor visa programmes, making the rumour plausible but unproven.

Kidman remains focused on work and family and is continuing her upcoming film projects, including Babygirl and The Silent Road. The actress has long divided her time between Nashville, Los Angeles, and her native Australia, making international travel a routine part of her lifestyle.

A Private Life Under Public Scrutiny

Kidman and Urban have often described their marriage as grounded in mutual respect despite the challenges of long-distance careers. Over the years, they have faced reports of strain due to conflicting schedules, but both have consistently avoided discussing their private life publicly.

Urban's touring schedule has kept him on the road through most of 2025, while Kidman has been active in film production abroad. Friends told People that Kidman has leaned on her sister Antonia and her daughters for support, describing her as 'resilient and determined to move forward.'

What Comes Next

As of now, the couple has not released any joint statement regarding their reported separation or plans. The suggestion that Kidman may relocate to Portugal remains speculative, though her interest in privacy and change of pace aligns with past comments about seeking balance beyond Hollywood.

Kidman is publicly maintaining momentum: she continues filming, attends events, and focuses attention on her daughters. Her recent interviews express resilience and grounded purpose in motherhood during this transition.

If a European phase becomes part of her life, she might adopt a hybrid model—spending time in Portugal while preserving her global home base. Until she or her team confirm otherwise, the move to Portugal remains a plausible pivot, not a definitive departure.