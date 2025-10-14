D'Angelo's death has left many of his fans heartbroken, but many of them acknowledge the fact that someone is in a more difficult position, his son, Michael Archer Jr., also known as Swayvo Twain, who is still grieving the passing of his mother, Angie Stone, earlier this year.

D'Angelo and Angie Stone's Fans Pray For Their Son

When D'Angelo's death made headlines, many took to social media and expressed their grief. The singer was a well-celebrated artist for pioneering neo-soul music.

However, his supporters quickly remembered that his ex-girlfriend, Angie Stone, with whom he shared a son, had passed away in March due to a car crash in Alabama. The deaths of the two musicians this year left their son, Michael, 28, an orphan.

The realisation moved many social media users. Many took to X, former Twitter, and sent their prayers for Michael.

'Lifting Angie Stone & D'Angelo's son, Michael, in prayer. I cannot fathom the type of pain he's feeling after losing both parents in such a short span of time,' one wrote on X.

'My prayers to D'Angelo and Angie Stone's son...losing both parents in the same year has to be hard,' another fan shared.

A different user said he felt 'bad' for their son because he lost his parents in the same year. Several said the news was surely tough for Michael, and they were hoping that he could make it through.

Michael Breaks Silence After Father D'Angelo's Death

Michael was grateful for those who remembered him amid this difficult time. He released a statement to People asking fans and supporters to keep him in their thoughts. He also assured everyone that he would remain strong.

'I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me,' Michael told People. 'I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.'

D'Angelo's Son Michael Struggles After Mum Angie's Death

In a video shared on YouTube, Michael admits having a hard time after his mother's burial. According to him, he woke up early and missed his mum because she used to call him. So, he listened to her voicemails.

Michael recounted his mother's career, calling her and his two aunties the 'first female hip-hop group.' He also said that with his mum gone, no one would be able to 'use, take advantage, or abuse' her kindness.

Michael also reflected on his relationship with his mother in his speech for her funeral. He likened Stone to an 'angel' and 'a tree with planted roots in the ground.'

D'Angelo's son recounts how he joined his mother on her tour and how she would 'bombard' his sessions at the studio.

Michael considered his mum his 'best friend' while noting how she never lost the 'fire' for music. Michael inherited his parents' talent and passion for music.

How's Michael's Relationship With Dad D'Angelo?

While Michael talks a lot about his mother in his interviews, he doesn't bring his dad into the discussion as much as he does his mum's. D'Angelo and Stone dated around 1994 and split five years later, after Michael's birth.

It appears that D'Angelo was not as close to his son, Michael, as Stone. In a 2023 interview with Shawn Prez for VladTV, Stone said that co-parenting with D'Angelo was 'very difficult,' but she hoped he would support their 'super talented' son, Michael, who wanted to create his own name in the industry.

Michael recreated D'Angelo's 1995 hit, Sht, Damn, Motherfker, in his 2023 remix S.D.M. However, the younger musician told Rolling Out that in his version, he tried to remove his father from the 'equation' because he wanted to 'make something out of it.'

Michael has been consistent in wanting to create a name of his own in the music industry. And despite the lack of sweet words for his father, Michael has acknowledged and respected his dad's work, even calling the original song a 'classic.'

'I took a classic and made something new, so I definitely want people to see my musical mind,' he added.

D'Angelo had two other children, daughter, Imani, and son, Morocco. However, the details about their mums are not accessible to public.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about your favourite celebrities.