Team Philippines was sent home after placing third during Quest 3 in Physical: Asia. Although it was a fair game, some seemed to blame Team Australia's Eddie Jo Williams for the defeat.

Why People Blame Eddie Jo Williams For the Philippines Losing Physical: Asia?

In the seventh episode of Netflix's Physical: Asia, Philippines' crossfitter Justin Hernandez has to face South Korea's Amotti and Australia's Eddie Jo Williams for the Sack Toss game. Team Philippines aims to place second and beat South Korea to stay in the game. Australia dominates Group A and is safe from elimination.

Philippines team member, Lara Liwanag, was confident in Hernandez's strength and endurance, and it was evident. In the first few minutes, Hernandez performed better than Amotti, who struggled to toss the sack over the barrier.

However, the sack that they have to toss gets heavier after several rounds. Among the three, Williams seems to be the only one enjoying the challenge the most because it seems so easy for him. Tossing a 14-kilogram sack appears weightless for the Australian delegate, who is a two-time winner of Australia's Strongest Man.

At one point during the game, Hernandez admitted that he felt 'unlucky' to be positioned in the second station where Williams threw his sack because every time he did, he threw it 'so far' and Hernandez had to walk to pick it up and then return near the barrier to throw the sack to Amotti.

It takes a lot of energy and time for Hernandez to repeatedly do it, considering that the sack gets heavier over time. Also, the players are given limited time to toss the sack and the seconds Hernandez spends retrieving it are a disadvantage for his part.

'Eddie makes it harder for me,' Hernandez admitted.

Some audience members felt for Hernandez and jokingly blamed the defeat on Williams. One took to X and said it was Williams' fault because he threw the sack too far from Hernandez; it wasted the latter's seconds fetching it, and it left the Filipino athlete exhausted.

Nothing but love sa Team Philippines 🇵🇭 Salamat at mabuhay kayo! #PhysicalAsia



(Si Eddie kse ang taas/layo ng hagis, sayang yung seconds na pag-retrieve ni Justin ng sack. Dagdag pagod. Charot! 😜✌🏼) https://t.co/6sSa0wwBpx pic.twitter.com/ygwndwTh19 — Shaui Santos (@shaui) November 11, 2025

Is Eddie Jo Williams To Blame For Team Philippines' Defeat?

While some Filipinos jokingly blamed Eddie Jo Williams for the Philippines team being sent home, it was not his fault. The game was fair and the result was due to the game mechanics.

There was no bad blood between Williams and Hernandez. When the Philippines was eliminated, Williams even cheered them up.

'Raise those heads high, guys. You gave it everything,' Williams says.

Who Is Eddie Jo Williams?

Eddie Jo Williams is a strongman athlete from Australia. He won Australia's Strongest Man in 2017 and 2018. He also competed internationally in the World's Strongest Man at least three times but did not reach the finals.

Williams stands 1.94 meters (6 feet 4 inches) and weighs 410 pounds (190 kilograms). This explains why the sack falls from Justin Hernandez whenever he throws it.

Williams is also a musician who enjoys playing the guitar and singing. He is a wedding singer and once sang on Australia's Got Talent while lifting massive weights, showing off his musical side and strength.

The gentle giant is a youth supporter worker who assists kids with autism. Williams is also a husband and a father of three.

Additionally, Williams is an actor and a model. He appears in Johnny Bigg's plus-size clothing ads.​

