Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall celebrated her birthday Friday. But, on Thursday, she and her former England rugby captain husband Mike Tindall stepped out to join the 'Clap For Our Carers'. The couple put on a coordinated display in matching T-shirts.

Zara Tindall looked effortless in skinny jeans and rainbow NHS T-shirts. Her short hair was pulled back into a low ponytail. Princess Anne's daughter flaunted her fresh-faced skin. Mike Tindall also sported the same T-shirt paired with blue jeans as they were seen clapping together.

The NHS rainbow T-shirts or the popular Kindred tops are charity tees, which have also been sported by the likes of Amanda Holden, Claudia Winkleman and Laura Whitmore. The proceeds from the sale of the organic cotton charity T-shirt goes to NHS Charities Together, according to the website.

Mike shared a picture of them sporting the same tee on his Instagram. "Thank you to everyone working in the @nhs. @kindred_social is raising money for the NHS through these T-shirts. If you would like one please go to www.bekindbekindred.com thanks," he captioned the picture.

The queen's granddaughter told in an interview with Telegraph in December 2019: "My style is very, very casual. Especially if I'm just at home with the children in the country. It's jeans, flat boots or trainers and then a gilet or a coat over the top."

About dressing for public events or engagements, Zara told that whatever she knows, she has learnt from her mother. "Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy. That was always handed down to us," she added.

The couple stay in their country home in Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, England. Mike and Zara are currently isolating with their daughters Mia and Lena. Their home features a luxurious walk-in wardrobe.

"Everyone wants a walk-in wardrobe, don't they? It was always a big thing getting older and realising that dream. That thing where you can find everything you need on hand immediately is amazing. When we moved into our current house that was a must for us," Zara told to the publication.