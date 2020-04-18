Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall are doing their bit to help fight the COVID-19 crisis. The couple participated in the Run For Heroes 5k challenge on Friday. To celebrate the occasion, the couple posed for a rare selfie showing their hands amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Zara and Mike Tindall smile at the camera as they posed outside their Gloucestershire home. The rare selfie shows them cosying up together outside their Gloucestershire home. The former England rugby captain and his equestrian wife highlighted the Run For Heroes' NHS challenge, Hello reports.

The queen's granddaughter has also been raising awareness for the Equestrian Relief NHS fundraisers. The couple live with their daughters Mia and Lena at Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire. During her appearance on "Good Morning Britain," Zara admitted that for her social distancing her been relatively easy living in the countryside.

"We're very lucky. We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS," the 38-year-old royal said.

Zara added that being holed up at home isn't easy for anyone. "I think it's hard being locked up and not being allowed to do what you normally do. You know getting fresh air into your lungs and being out and about is part of our staying active and staying fit," she said.

"Obviously, all of us are at home and those guys are out on the frontline, you know fighting this war. We just want to try and do something to help them, support them," she added.

Speaking about one of her fundraisers Zara said: "We've got five teams of equestrians doing five challenges, I think we're all doing two challenges each and try to use our competitive edge to raise some money, and have a little competition against each other."