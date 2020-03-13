Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have been spending quality time together during their appearances at the Cheltenham Festival.

Zara Tindall, an equestrian herself, has been attending the festival since a young age. She also became the director of the Cheltenham Racecourse in January and is usually spotted at the festival every year with her husband.

For their latest visit to the Cheltenham racecourse on Thursday, Zara and Mike Tindall arrived holding hands, and were spotted having fun and getting cosy while watching the races. Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne and the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, looked in high spirits as she posed for the cameras with her husband of eight years, reports Mail Online.

While Mike looked dapper in a Holland Cooper tweed jacket and red tie, Zara was dressed in a royal blue knee-length coat dress by Pip Howeson which she wore over a navy dress by Iris & Ink. The 38-year-old paired her royal blue coat with chic navy and black accessories, which included gloves in deep blue colour and a chic black leather bag by William & Son.

The royal also wore a striking blue trilby floral hat by Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery, which featured black feather detailing. She tucked her short blonde locks behind her ears, revealing a pair of glittering stud earrings. The horse athlete opted for fresh-faced makeup and nude lipstick and sported a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses.

The parents-of-two later joined their friends in the stands where they were seen cheering on competitors in the races and animatedly talking among themselves. The racecourse is just a short drive from Gatcombe Park at Anne's Gloucestershire estate, where Zara and Mike Tindall, as well as Peter and Autumn Phillips, live with their children.

According to Hello, Zara has been taking help from stylist Annie Miall for her looks at the racing festival. The stylist also dressed Autumn Phillip for her appearance on day one of the festival.

For the first day of the festival, Zara had opted for a navy ensemble- a chic military coat and feathered headpiece, while for the second day on Wednesday, she channeled her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, in a statement houndstooth coat from Laura Green London with a beautiful burgundy hat.