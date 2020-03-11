The British royal family members are known as avid fans of equestrian sports, so it was expected of them to be spotted at Cheltenham's racecourse in Gloucestershire which kicked off a sports festival this week. Zara Tindall, who has been attending the festival since a young age, was photographed this year with her husband and other family members.

Zara Tindall attended the festival with her husband Mike Tindall, as well as brother and sister-in-law Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips, who recently announced the end of their marriage. Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne and the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, became the director of the Cheltenham Racecourse in January. She is usually spotted at the festival every year with her husband.

The racecourse is just a short drive from Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate, where Zara and Mike Tindall, as well as Peter and Autumn Phillips live with their children.

For day one of the festivals on Tuesday, Mike looked dapper in a tweed three-piece suit, while Zara opted for a tailored navy blue outfit- a chic military coat that featured statement buttons. The 38-year-old left her blonde locks open, wore natural, fresh-faced makeup, and accessorised the outfit with a pretty feathered headband by Juliette Botterill Millinery and a pair of hoop earrings by Calleija. She also wore her Illesteva 'Leonard' sunglasses, an Aspinal of London saddlebag, and opted for LK Bennett boots, reports Mail Online.

The chic navy blue outfit worth 485 pounds is from Guinea London, one of Zara's favourite label. While the heart-print dress, the neckline of which can be seen underneath her coat, is from Rebecca Taylor. The "Blurry Heart Silk Jacquard Dress" is made in 100 per cent silk and has a pretty pussy-bow neckline.

Meanwhile, Peter and Autumn Phillips arrived at the event together and watched the sports side-by-side, proving that they remain cordial despite the recent end of their marriage. She was also photographed laughing with her mother-in-law Anne, as the family watched the game from the stands.

While Peter opted for a blue suit, navy overcoat and a cap for the occasion, Autumn looked regal in black Jaeger trousers and Somerset by Alice Temperley pussy-bow blouse, which she paired with a green blazer by Really Wild.

Other regular royal attendees at the event are Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge who haven't been seen at the racecourse since 2013, but were regular guests in the years before their marriage. Meanwhile, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is an honorary member of the Jockey Club and will present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase on Ladies Day, on Wednesday.