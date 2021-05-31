Lucas Philip is the spitting image of his dad Mike, as seen in photos shared online of the baby's day out in the sun on Sunday with mum Zara Tindall.

The two-month-old looked comfortable strapped to his mum's chest and bundled up in a blue puffer jacket with adorable animal ears. Zara wore a blue raincoat with jeans, a pair of sunglasses, and a baseball cap. They soaked up the sun at the Houghton Hall International Horse Trials, according to Hello Magazine.

The 40-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II was photographed giving Lucas a kiss and a cuddle while they sat on the grass. She was also seen pushing his pram and chatting with a fellow equestrian while her son enjoyed a nap.

The Norfolk festival is the first time the mum-of-three gave the public a glimpse at her son. There is no mistaking the resemblance the baby has with the England rugby ace. Mike, 42, previously revealed on his "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" podcast that his wife gave birth to Lucas on the bathroom floor.

There was not enough time to make it to the hospital. Instead, two midwives drove to the couple's home in Gatcombe Park to assist them with the delivery. Mike said he later cuddled the newborn, skin to skin, to his chest while he watched rugby.

Lucas Philip was born on March 21 weighing 8lbs 4oz. The couple gave him Philip for his middle name as a tribute to Zara's grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99. The baby is 22nd in line to the British throne and is the 10th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier this month, Mike also talked about the great weekend he shared with his son while Zara was out with their daughters Mia, 7, and Lena, 2.

"I had the wee man, and literally you feed him, he goes to sleep, I went to the gym, he wakes up, I feed him. I watched rugby whilst I was feeding him, he went back to sleep," he shared on his podcast adding that it was "the best day" because they got the house to themselves.

Zara took Lucas Philip out for his first public event at the Cirencester Park International Horse Trials earlier this month. But she kept his face hidden at the time.