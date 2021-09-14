Zayn Malik dropped three new songs on Monday which contained foul-mouthed lyrics directed at not just Queen Elizabeth II but also at Kanye West and Simon Cowell.

The former One Direction singer released the tracks on Twitter via a Dropbox link so anyone can listen to them for free. It was said that fans could not access the songs at first and only got to an error page. But the link seems to be working now, and the tracks playing just fine.

According to The Sun, Malik had some pretty shocking things to say to the 95-year-old British monarch in one of the songs. He uttered some obscenities as he rapped, "F**k the Queen, she gon' knight 'em for their violence."

It is unclear if the 28-year-old Bradford native has had any negative experience with Queen Elizabeth II. He met the royal in 2012 at the Royal Variety Show when he was still with One Direction.

He also dissed West in the track labeled "Grimex" as he sang "F**k Kanye, beat him by farting." The "Donda" hitmaker is known for his rivalry with Taylor Swift, who is one of his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's close friends.

Malik then attacked Cowell's record label in the song "Believe Me" as he rapped, "Glad we left Syco." He also talked about being a father for the first time to his daughter Khai with Hadid on the same track.

"Me, I'm feeling grown, since I had my daughter. Now I had to change my goals and become a father and I learned this on my own. This is the life I chose."

Despite the obscenities, fans were quick to praise the singer for his wide range of vocal talents. One commented on his Twitter post, "Those were amazing omg ZAYN YOU DID THAT." Others complimented him through the Dropbox link and called him "king," "so talented," and "amazing," among others.

The three new songs marked Malik's first foray into rap as he can be heard mostly spurting out his lines. They are from his collection called "Yellow Tape" which came after the release of his 11-track album "Nobody Is Listening" in January 2011.