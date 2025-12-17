President Donald Trump will deliver a prime-time address from the White House tonight, vowing that 'the best is yet to come' as fresh polling reveals deep public unease over the US economy.

The President will use the occasion to highlight the accomplishments of the first 11 months of his second term, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating he intends to 'tease policy' for the upcoming years.

The address is widely viewed as an attempt to reset the economic narrative and reassure households struggling with rising living costs.

The broadcast, which the President announced via his Truth Social platform late Tuesday night with the capitalisation-heavy message 'THE BEST IS YET TO COME!', is scheduled at 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, marking a pivotal moment in his second year back in the Oval Office.

A Narrative Shift Amid Record-Low Approval

The timing of the President's address is no coincidence, following the release of a stinging NPR/PBS News/Marist poll on Wednesday showing his economic approval has hit a nadir of just 36 per cent, with 70 per cent of Americans stating that the cost of living is not affordable.

This represents his lowest mark in six years of polling on the subject, a significant blow for a leader who campaigned on the promise of immediate financial relief.

By choosing to broadcast from the Oval Office, Trump is attempting to reclaim the narrative, using his 'the best is yet to come' slogan to counter the perception of a nation sliding into recessionary territory.

For many Americans, the disconnect between the White House's 'A+++++' self-grading and the reality of high prices is becoming a central political issue.

During an 'affordability tour' stop at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the President dismissed concerns over the cost of living as a Democratic 'hoax,' a comment that critics have seized upon as 'out of touch' with families struggling with grocery bills.

With the 2026 mid-term elections appearing on the horizon, tonight's address is seen by many analysts as a necessary 'vibe shift' to shore up support within his core coalition, particularly among suburban and rural voters who are feeling the pinch of elevated interest rates.

Tariff Pressures and Inflationary Debate

Central to the growing economic doubt is the administration's aggressive trade policy. The President's reliance on tariffs, including recent threats of a 10 to 15 per cent universal rate, has become a double-edged sword. While intended to bolster domestic manufacturing and generate 'trillions in revenue,' reports suggest these measures are contributing to the very 'embedded inflation' the White House claims to be fighting.

In markets and supermarkets across the country, the impact is visible. The price of basic staples, such as eggs, has reportedly risen significantly, a trend that critics attribute to the 'adjustment' period of retaliatory trade measures.

He is expected to double down on his protectionist stance, likely arguing that short-term 'disturbances' are a necessary price for long-term national security. However, he faces the difficult task of convincing a sceptical public that his 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' (OBBBA), signed on July 4, 2025, and featuring 'no tax on tips' and 'no tax on overtime', will provide the promised relief as it is fully implemented in the coming year.

Geopolitical Volatility and Energy Costs

Adding to the economic uncertainty is a sudden spike in energy costs following the President's recent order for a 'total and complete' blockade of sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

Trump declared on Truth Social that Venezuela is 'surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America'. Crude oil prices jumped more than 2 per cent to $56.19 per barrel this Wednesday, following the US military's seizure of a tanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude.

The speech also takes place on the same day that former special counsel Jack Smith testified behind closed doors to lawmakers, claiming his team had developed 'proof beyond a reasonable doubt' regarding the President's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Whether the President offers detailed policy measures or relies on broad promises of prosperity will shape how the speech is received.

For millions of Americans watching tonight, the key question will be whether optimism alone can outweigh the cost-of-living pressures they feel every day.