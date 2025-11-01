Manny Pacquiao may have found his successor in the boxing ring, in the person of his rumoured son, Eman Bacosa. The young boxer has just made his own name in the same field his alleged father dominated.

Manny Pacquiao's Secret Son Following His Steps?

The world may have known Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history. However, not many know that the boxing champ reportedly has a 21-year-old son with another woman, Joanna Bacosa.

Pacquiao and Joanna's son, Eman Bacosa, became an overnight sensation after winning the 'Thrilla in Manila 2' at the Araneta Coliseum on 29 October 2025. Eman was among the boxers to play the undercard for the 50th anniversary of 'Thrilla in Manila.'

Eman Bacosa seemingly inherited Pacquiao's power and skills in the ring, beating Filipino boxer Nico Salado by unanimous decision in a six-round lightweight bout. His victory paved the way for Eman to stay undefeated at 7-0, with four knockouts.​

Eman Bacosa Was 'Confident' To Win Thrilla in Manila 2

Eman Bacosa not only inherits Manny Pacquiao's look, but the latter's grit and confidence in the ring, too. In an interview with ABS-CBN News following his victory, the young boxer said he was thankful to God for the 'protection' and 'guidance.' He also thanked his supporters.​

Eman dominated the fight from the start.. When asked about his journey as he prepared for the fight, Eman admitted that he was confident that victory was his even before he set foot in the ring.

His coach, however, reminded him to chill and not go after the knockout because it would eventually come. The young athlete dedicated his victory to the glory of God.

Eman Bacosa added that winning the fight was a testimony to show that nothing is impossible with the Lord.

Eman Bacosa beats Nico Salado via unanimous decision in their lightweight 6-round bout in the Thrilla in Manila 2 undercard.



How's Eman Bacosa's Relationship With Rumoured Father Manny Pacquiao?

​In 2006, Joanna Bacosa filed a legal complaint asking Manny Pacquiao for child support. The boxing champ, however, denied paternity. Joanna's legal case was eventually dismissed due to 'lack of evidence.'

Joanna claimed that she had a relationship with Pacquiao in 2003 and she gave birth to their son on 2 January 2004. Pacquiao was listed as Eman Bacosa's biological father in his baptismal certificate, with his profession listed as 'professional boxer.'

It seemed that Eman's relationship with his father had eventually warmed up through the years. There were photos of the alleged father and son training together.

There were also reports that Pacquiao introduced Eman Bacosa to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Even his wife, Jinkee, appeared supportive of Eman.

During Eman's recent fight, Spin.ph called Pacquiao 'one proud dad,' especially after Eman's victory. Pacquiao spearheaded the event, and his family name was prominently displayed, stitched in bold letters on Bacosa's boxing shorts during the fight.

Although Pacquiao and Jinkee have not acknowledged Eman Bacosa publicly, it appears that they share a close bond with the promising young boxer. There are many photos of Bacosa with his rumoured father, Pacquiao, on Facebook. He also has some shots with his brother, Michael Pacquiao, in a boxing gym.