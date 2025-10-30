Yu Menglong may have suffered from abuse weeks before he passed away. A new video circulating on social media claimed that there were visible bruises on his face weeks leading up to his death, but they were allegedly covered in makeup every time he stepped out in public.

Was Yu Menglong Physically Abused Weeks Before His Death?

South Korean YouTuber Stephanie Soo seemingly fuelled the abuse allegations behind Yu Menglong's death in one of her videos on TikTok. The viral clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Menglong's fans who continue to seek justice for his death.

Soo shared a montage of videos of Menglong weeks before his death. In the video, Soo pointed out how the Eternal Love star had bruises on his face in several outings. She, however, added that the bruises were not that visible because they were concealed by makeup.

The YouTuber pointed out one sighting, when a fan approached Menglong at an airport. He was wearing a black hoodie and was with his manager at the time.

The female fan gave him a present for his birthday, which had already passed. Menglong appeared friendly but looked uncomfortable. He even smiled; however, Soo pointed out that it was 'genuine' but 'strained.'

According to the YouTuber, the discomfort was probably because the fan was filming, and it was in an 'angle' where he had a bruise.

'There's clearly a bruise on that eye that appears to be covered up by makeup,' Soo said.

In addition, Soo noted that Menglong's manager walked past him and grabbed his arm. But Menglong 'flinches' as if his manager were about to strike him.

'He ducks his head as if he's about to get slapped or punched by this manager,' she added.

There were also photos taken in August showing Menglong with alleged bruises on his face. In another event, Soo noted that his demeanour changed quickly after he seemed to see someone in the crowd.

Menglong was sitting surrounded by fans, and he was waving and smiling at the cameras. However, he suddenly appeared serious after looking back. Soo, suggested that he probably saw someone who terrified him.

'People are wondering what the hell or who the hell could have been there to elicit such a strong reaction from him?' Soo asked.

Yu Menglong's Fans Suspect Abuse

Yu Menglong died on 11 September 2025 after falling from a residential building in Beijing, China. The authorities ruled out foul play, but his fans remained unconvinced that it was a natural fall.

An alleged autopsy leaked online, suggesting that he was abused. There were reportedly signs of physical trauma. He suffered multiple fractures, liver lacerations, and internal bleeding.

Tian Hairong's video also fuelled the abuse rumours. The Chinese actress filmed herself while preparing a drink at an event, but eagle-eyed netizens claimed to have heard strange noises in the background as if someone was being tortured.

Although it wasn't clear when Hairong's video was taken, there were claims that it was filmed at an event both attended the night before Menglong died. They were convinced that the noise in the background was Menglong's chilling cries as they tormented him.

Yu Menglong's Death Spark Various Rumours

It has been over a month since Yu Menglong's passing, but his death has continued to stir various stories. Some theories even involved supernatural elements.

There were claims that he died brutally, so he was given a 'Black death warrant' so he could return to the Earth for vengeance. Another speculation suggests that he was sacrificed for a longevity ritual.