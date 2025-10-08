The world is obsessed with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance, but the latest drama is unfolding right on the family podcast. The notoriously outspoken Jason Kelce has launched a hilarious—and shockingly crude—interrogation of his brother about Swift's new track, 'Wood,' pushing Travis to confess his feelings about being name-checked in the lyrics.

The conversation quickly escalated from loving confessions to Jason providing a bizarrely detailed assessment of his own anatomy, resulting in an exchange that has left listeners stunned.

Appearing on the New Heights podcast, the brotherly discussion began innocently enough. Jason, co-host of the show, simply asked Travis how he felt about Swift's new song, 'Wood.'

Travis's response was immediately, and perhaps predictably, adoring: 'It's a great song.' However, Jason, ever the agitator, then posed a loaded question: 'Do you feel I guess, so what am I looking for? Do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood?''

Travis's Heartfelt Admission and Jason's Interruption

Travis Kelce was quick to deny any feelings of cockiness, offering a genuine admission of his devotion to the pop superstar. 'No, any song she references me in is a very—I love that girl so. What do you mean? Any song she would reference me in any way.'

However, the elder Kelce immediately interrupted this tender moment, hinting that Travis was missing the point of the song's lyrics. Jason cut in, saying: 'It's very you in a very specific thing.' Travis, seemingly baffled by his brother's persistent teasing, insisted: 'I think you're not understanding the song.'

Jason only became more animated, doubling down on his interpretation of the lyrics and shouting: 'You're out of your mind. Jesus Christ, Travis! Come on!'

The 'Redwood' Row and the Shocking Comparison

The true source of Jason's agitation was the specific imagery used in the track, which he felt was a particularly 'generous' compliment for his brother.

Jason quoted the key lyric: 'Redwood Tree ain't hard to see.' He continued to mock the comparison, arguing that if someone wrote a song about him, the reference would be far less grand.

The elder Kelce said: 'I thought redwood was a little bit..that's a generous word. I think. I think somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be like Japanese Maple sometimes can see.'

The tension broke as both Jason and Travis burst into laughter, confirming the provocative nature of the comparison. But Jason was not finished, delivering the line that stunned listeners and cemented the segment as a new peak of podcast absurdity: 'My c--k is more of an ornamental bush.'

The exchange perfectly encapsulates the irreverent and unfiltered relationship between the brothers, proving that even a global music romance is fair game for their unvarnished sense of humour.

The hilarious and unfiltered exchange between Jason and Travis Kelce perfectly encapsulates the irreverent humor that has made the New Heights podcast a global phenomenon.

From Travis's heartfelt devotion to Taylor Swift's lyrics to Jason's shockingly crude anatomy comparison, the brothers proved once again that nothing—not even a relationship with a global superstar—is off limits for their show. The resulting segment, driven by the playful debate over the 'Redwood Tree' lyric, has already become a classic piece of podcast absurdity.