Fifteen infants across 12 states have been hospitalised with suspected or confirmed cases of infant botulism, all linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition powdered infant formula. The outbreak has triggered a nationwide recall and raised urgent questions about how a boutique brand marketed as organic and science-backed could become the epicentre of a foodborne illness investigation.

A Premium Brand Under Fire

ByHeart, a relatively new entrant in the infant formula market, built its reputation on clean ingredients, nutritional transparency, and organic sourcing. Despite accounting for less than 1% of formula sales in the US, the brand is now disproportionately represented in the current outbreak.

According to the FDA and CDC, all 15 infants had consumed ByHeart formula prior to falling ill. The cases span from 9 August to 10 November 2025, with all affected infants requiring hospitalisation. No deaths have been reported, but the severity of symptoms, including progressive paralysis and respiratory distress, has prompted swift federal action.

The Scope of the Recall

On 11 November, ByHeart expanded its recall to include all unexpired lots of its Whole Nutrition infant formula, including cans and single-serve 'anywhere' sticks. The decision followed preliminary lab results from the California Department of Public Health, which detected Clostridium botulinum in an open can of formula fed to one of the sick infants.

The recall applies to products sold online and at major retailers nationwide. Parents and caregivers are urged to stop using any ByHeart formula immediately, record lot numbers, and store leftover product for potential testing. If no symptoms appear after 30 days, the formula should be discarded.

Symptoms and Risks

Infant botulism typically begins with constipation, poor feeding, and loss of head control. It can progress to flaccid paralysis and respiratory arrest if untreated. Symptoms may take weeks to develop, making early detection difficult. Treatment with BabyBIG® is recommended for all suspected cases, and clinicians are advised to begin care based on symptoms rather than waiting for lab confirmation.

Disproportionate Impact

Between 1 August and 10 November 2025, 84 infants nationwide received treatment for infant botulism. Of those, 36 had exposure to powdered infant formula, and 15 had consumed ByHeart products. This overrepresentation is striking, given the brand's small market share, and has intensified scrutiny from regulators and public health officials.

FDA officials are still investigating the point of contamination. While no other formula brands have been implicated, the agency has emphasised that detection of Clostridium botulinum in formula is difficult, and negative tests do not guarantee safety.

A Wake-Up Call for Boutique Brands

The outbreak challenges assumptions about boutique and organic baby products. ByHeart's branding promised purity and innovation, but the recall reveals that even premium labels are vulnerable to contamination. As the investigation continues, parents, retailers, and regulators are left to reconsider how safety is communicated—and enforced—in a market built on trust.

For now, the message is clear: stop using ByHeart Whole Nutrition formula, monitor infants for symptoms, and demand accountability from the brands entrusted with the most vulnerable lives.