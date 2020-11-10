A family in Buenos Aires, Argentina faced a tragic loss after the family's pet attacked two-year-old Guadalupe on Wednesday, November 4. The unforeseen attack left the child fighting for her life at a hospital. She eventually succumbed to her injuries and the dog was reportedly put down after the incident. The large hunting dog is banned from being owned in many countries. In the United Kingdom, ownership of the breed is restricted.

Guadalupe was drinking milk from her bottle in her family home when she was suddenly attacked by the family's pet dog. Emergency services were called to the home in the El Dique neighbourhood of the national capital after the attack. They found that the child had been savaged by the massive dog.

The child was first rushed to the Rossio Hospital in the city of La Plata. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she had to be moved to another hospital. Guadalupe was finally treated at La Plata Children's Hospital. She had sustained massive wounds to her face and neck. Reports claim that the child suffered a heart attack, which eventually claimed her life.

According to 7 News, the dog was put down following the fatal incident. It is unclear if the authorities had the animal removed and euthanised.

The dog had been owned by the family since it was a puppy and it was used to living in the family's home. Guadalupe's older sister grew up in the presence of the dog without any incident. Neighbours claim that they had never seen the dog exhibit any aggression. The reason behind the sudden attack on the toddler remains unknown.

The dog breed, Dogo Argentino, is considered a "dangerous" breed. They are also known as Argentinian Mastiff or the Argentine Dogo. The dogs were bred for big-game hunting in Argentina. They were typically used to catch wild boar and puma. The large muscular dog with a massive bite force is prohibited from being owned in Iceland, Denmark, Turkey, Ukraine, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand.

Under the UK's Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, people are banned from keeping the breed unless they obtain a court exemption.