French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are pursuing legal action in the United States against right-wing commentator Candace Owens, who has repeatedly claimed in her YouTube videos that France's First Lady was born male.

At the centre of the dispute are a series of photographs that Owens and others online use to argue their case.

The Macrons, meanwhile, say these allegations are defamatory, untrue, and deeply upsetting. They now intend to present both photographic and scientific evidence in court to put the matter to rest. The controversy, however, has already gone global, raising questions about how conspiracy theories can gain traction across borders.

1. The Trogneux Family Portrait

One widely shared photograph shows the Trogneux family gathered together in a living room. Parents Jean-Georges Trogneux and Simone Pujol sit at the front, surrounded by their children: Anne-Marie, Jean-Claude, Maryvonne, Monique, Jean-Michel, and Brigitte.

Owens and others point to this photo as supposed evidence that Brigitte was originally her brother Jean-Michel. In their view, the youngest child seated at the front is someone whose identity was taken by Jean-Michel.

Detractors of the theory note that the picture itself lists each sibling by name and birthdate, placing Brigitte among her sisters.

2. Side-by-Side Comparisons With Jean-Michel Trogneux

Online, a number of conspiracy theorists circulate images of Brigitte next to photographs of her brother Jean-Michel. Supporters of the theory argue that the similarities suggest they are, in fact, the same person.

Critics counter that such visual comparisons are subjective and ignore other documented evidence of Brigitte's life, including her education, marriage, and the children she gave birth to.

3. Claims of Disappearing Records

Another element tied to the photo debate is the claim that Jean-Michel Trogneux disappeared from public records at a certain point, fuelling speculation that Brigitte 'took his identity.' Photographs of him as a young man are often used alongside this narrative.

So far, no verified evidence has been produced to support the disappearance claim. In fact, in 2022, his existence was confirmed via legal documents when two women, Natacha Rey and Amandine Roy, made similar claims as Owens. The Macrons' legal team says they will provide official documentation and testimony in court to address this.

6. Jean-Michel Trogneux, From 1953 to 1955

Another widely circulated image on social media is of Jean-Michel as a young boy, photographed across three consecutive years: 1953, 1954, and 1955. Each shows him in a similar pose, seated on a chair, with only slight differences in clothing.

#brigittegate

These are three school photos of Brigitte Macron's brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, from 1953, 1954, and 1955. pic.twitter.com/ihv9ZyTCL0 — Manahil Fatima (@manahilfatima35) March 16, 2024

Some online theorists have presented these photos as evidence that they depict Brigitte 'as a young boy.' However, according to the family portrait and listed records, the child is Jean-Michel Trogneux himself. Any claims suggesting otherwise remain speculative.

5. Brigitte's Wedding Day

Another image often cited is from Brigitte's 1974 wedding to banker André-Louis Auzière. The black-and-white photo shows the bride and groom flanked by family members dressed formally for the occasion.

Owens' supporters use this photograph in side-by-side comparisons, claiming that Brigitte's features resemble those of her elder brother, Jean-Michel. For others, it is simply a record of a traditional French wedding day, offering no evidence of the claims being made.

Owens has claimed that 'she has confirmed' that the woman in the portrait is a lady named Brigitte, but there is a possibility that she is not Brigitte Macron at all.

The Legal Battle Ahead

Owens has been a dedicated investigator on the matter, having produced multiple episodes discussing Brigitte Macron's body language, facial appearance and her personal and professional background. She has even collaborated with the French journalist, Xavier Poussard, who has published a controversial book named 'Becoming Brigitte' where he claims that the First Lady is a transgender.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit against Owens was filed in Delaware in July. Under US law, the Macrons must prove 'actual malice'—that Owens either knew the claims were false or acted recklessly in spreading them. Owens, on the other hand, has dismissed the case as 'goofy' and insists her views are protected by free speech.

Whether these images are seen as proof of conspiracy or dismissed as misinterpretation will ultimately be decided not online, but in court.