Isabel Machado has been dating The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney since 2021, with the couple first meeting at Pace University in New York. The two were friends and roommates before their relationship turned romantic, and they've been together ever since. Fans got their first glimpse of them as a couple when Briney brought Machado as his date to the premiere of the hit Prime Video series.

Machado, who grew up in Chicago, studied acting at Pace and graduated with a BFA in 2020. She's more than just Briney's red-carpet plus-one — she's an actress, trained singer and dancer and pianist who has appeared in theatre productions and short films. Her background in the performing arts has shaped her career while giving her a unique perspective on her partner's rising fame.

Despite Briney's growing popularity with TSITP fans, the couple keep much of their relationship private, sharing only occasional glimpses online or in events. Supporters love their 'friends first' origin story and often comment on their low-key chemistry compared to more high-profile celebrity couples. From college throwbacks to fashion moments and public appearances, Isabel has carved out her own identity while supporting Briney as his career takes off.