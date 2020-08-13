Jamie John Hewitt was alone in his home in Queensland, Australia when he was allegedly attacked and burgled by three men. The attack occurred on the morning of Tuesday, August 4, when he answered the door of his home. The robbers tied him up, beat him and took whatever they could find including his car. The police arrested three men in relation to the incident. One of the men arrested is Jamie's son, Zachariah Hewitt. The men have been charged with multiple offences while their victim requires facial reconstruction surgery for his injuries.

The victim of the horrific attack claims that he was in his house at around 11 am when the three men came over and started talking to him. Once the men went into the home in Ambrose, west of Gladstone, they overpowered the 51-year-old man and cable-tied him. Jamie's ordeal began once he was incapacitated. He was beaten up by the younger men.

Over two hours, the men beat Jamie and ransacked the house. They took whatever they could get their hands on and put it in the back of the victim's utility truck. Jamie sustained substantial injuries due to the attack.

The police were notified of the robbery and an investigation was launched. Soon after the incident, Jamie's car was recovered. The car was fitted with customised wheels which cost around AUD 600 (£329) each. Police were unable to recover the expensive wheels.

After tracking down the robbers, the police arrested 30-year-old Zachariah and his two accomplices aged 25 and 22. All three were charged for their involvement in the assault and burglary.

On Wednesday, August 12, Zachariah appeared before Gladstone Magistrates Court for the attack on his father. The charges against him are deprivation of liberty, grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter dwelling with intent, and enter the dwelling to commit an indictable offence. The men will reappear in court as their trial continues.

According to the Daily Mail, the attack on Jamie has left him both mentally and physically devastated. The three men assaulted the man so horrifically that he will require reconstructive surgery on both his cheeks to fix the facial deformation.