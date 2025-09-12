If you love spoiling your pet (and let's be honest, who doesn't?), a subscription box is the perfect solution. Monthly deliveries of curated treats, toys, and meals make pets feel loved while saving owners time and stress. Whether your pup is a mischievous chewer or your cat is a picky eater, here are seven subscription boxes that are guaranteed to make tails wag and whiskers twitch.

BarkBox: Why Dogs Wait by the Door Every Month

BarkBox is a firm favourite for dogs who love themed toys and tasty treats. Each box includes two toys, two bags of treats, and a chew, often tied to seasonal or pop-culture themes. Owners can choose the Classic Box or Super Chewer Box for stronger chewers.

Pricing: From £17 per month ($20) in the UK

PupBox: Making Puppy Training Fun and Easy

PupBox is tailored for puppies, offering 5–7 items every month, including chews, toys, and training aids. Each box is personalised for your puppy's age, size, and developmental stage, and comes with a handy training guide.

Pricing: From $29 (£24) per month in the US

Mark from Manchester shared, 'PupBox gave me tools to teach my puppy commands without stress. The guide made training easy and fun.' Puppies not only enjoy the treats but also grow smarter and more confident.

PawsBox: Eco-Friendly Fun for Sensitive Pets

PawsBox is perfect for environmentally conscious owners and pets with dietary sensitivities. Each box contains natural treats, toys, and accessories, all responsibly sourced and free from artificial additives.

Pricing: From £28.99 ($34) per month in the UK

Owners can spoil their pets while feeling good about sustainability. Your cat or dog enjoys safe, high-quality goodies every month, guilt-free.

PetLab Co.: Health Supplements That Actually Work

PetLab Co. delivers health-focused products, from dental chews to probiotics and allergy relief supplements, all formulated by veterinarians.

Why it Matters: Supporting digestion, skin, and coat health, these boxes help owners maintain pets' wellbeing conveniently.

Butternut Box: Fresh, Tailored Meals

Butternut Box delivers fresh, human-grade meals customised to a dog's age, weight, and activity level. Free from artificial preservatives, the meals provide balanced nutrition your dog will love.

Pricing: About £2.51 ($3) per day, or £75.57 ($90) for 28 pouches per month

Many owners notice healthier coats and more energy after switching, making this a great choice for pets who deserve more than dry kibble.

Paws & Pour: Monthly Treats for Pets and Owners

Paws & Pour mixes pet treats with human-friendly goodies, such as wine-themed accessories. Sarah from Edinburgh said, 'Receiving Paws & Pour feels like a treat for both me and my dog. We enjoy discovering new products together every month.'

It's ideal for owners who want a little shared luxury alongside their furry companion.

Truly Pawsome: Variety Keeps Pets Happy

Truly Pawsome delivers a mix of toys, treats, and accessories to keep pets entertained and active. Curated for variety, it prevents boredom and introduces new experiences monthly.

For busy owners, it's a stress-free way to ensure pets stay engaged, healthy, and happy.

How to Choose the Perfect Subscription Box for Your Pet

From playful toys to health supplements and fresh meals, these seven subscription boxes bring joy, convenience, and care to pets across the US and UK. Choosing the right box depends on your pet's size, age, and dietary needs, but one thing is certain: tails will wag, whiskers will twitch, and pets will feel loved every month.