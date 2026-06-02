A software engineer who spent seven years at Amazon says he has been unable to find new work for eight months after being laid off in late 2025, in a story that has struck a nerve across the global tech community after he shared it on Reddit.

The anonymous ex-Amazon employee posted his account on r/Layoffs, a subreddit that has quietly become a running log of the tech industry's comedown after years of aggressive hiring. The user said he lost his job at Amazon in the fourth quarter of 2025, at a point when many major firms were still trimming headcount and warning of weaker demand. Even then, he wrote, he assumed that seven years at one of the world's most recognisable technology companies would be enough to secure a relatively swift return to work.

'I was at Amazon for 7 years and got laid off in Q4 2025. It's been around 8 months now and I am still job hunting,' he told fellow users, summing up a situation that has become grimly familiar to many mid-career engineers.

Amazon Veteran Describes Early Hope, Then Silence

At first, the picture did not look so bleak. In the immediate aftermath of the Amazon layoff, the engineer said his inbox lit up with calls and messages from heavyweight employers. 'Right after the layoff, things honestly didn't seem that bad. I was getting calls from places like American Express, Agoda, Uber, Google and a few mid sized companies too,' he wrote.

Those leads never translated into offers. The engineer did not spell out exactly what went wrong at interview stage, but after a cycle of applications and rejections he chose to pause his search and concentrate on things he had put off while working full time. It sounded like a rational decision at the time. Stepping back for a few months, however, appears to have dropped him into a far harsher market.

'Now the market feels completely different,' he said, describing a job landscape where initial recruiter outreach has dried up and responses to applications have become rare. He returned to the hunt in April and, like thousands of others, began to tinker with the only thing that felt under his control. His curriculum vitae.

'I've rewritten my resume 4 to 5 times, made ATS friendly versions, tailored them for roles, and still nothing,' he wrote, referring to the automated screening systems that filter most applications long before a human hiring manager sees them.

Nothing in his post can be independently verified and he did not identify his Amazon role or location, so his account should be treated with caution. Yet the detail of his complaints and the volume of replies suggest he has tapped into a wider malaise.

Reddit Users Say Tech 'Is Cooked Right Now'

The Amazon worker's thread quickly filled with responses from others who say they are facing similar blocks, despite qualifications and solid experience. One commenter claimed to have given up entirely on the battle to remain in mainstream tech.

'Ya I went into another field completely,' they wrote. 'As others have said, tech like many sectors is cooked right now so either know someone, pray, or find a new field to dedicate the remainder of your years heh (41m).'

The language is blunt, arguably fatalistic, but it reflects a shift that recruiters themselves have been hinting at for months. The easy assumption that a stint at Amazon, Google or another marquee name would all but guarantee a soft landing has collided with a backlog of applicants, tightened budgets and a wave of AI-fuelled uncertainty about which roles will exist in three years' time.

Another Reddit user laid out an even longer slog into employment. 'Well, I graduated at 38 (2023) and got my first job at 40. Took 18 months to find a job,' they said. The eventual break came in the form of a contract with a US state government, which they described as a 200+ mile daily commute on poor pay with dull work. Even that, they argued, was worth it because it led to 'a much better local job'.

Their practical advice was quietly revealing: many public sector vacancies, they suggested, still carry titles such as 'Programmer Analyst' rather than the more aspirational 'Software Engineer.' Those details hint at how much of the hiring world still runs on unglamorous labels and slow-moving HR systems even as tech workers obsess over ATS keywords and GitHub portfolios.

The most striking responses, though, were not about tactics. They were about mood. One user singled out the ex-Amazon engineer's closing reflections on motivation. 'Your last paragraph really hit. You were spot on! Everything feels forced instead of exciting. I honestly don't know where I'm supposed to find the motivation to learn new things just to get another job. It shouldn't be this way,' they wrote.

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In that line there is a glimpse of what sits under the CV rewrites and the endless form-filling. A sense that the promise of tech as a dynamic, endlessly expanding frontier has given way to something much duller and more brittle. Several users argued that many laid-off workers still underestimate just how profoundly the hiring landscape has shifted and how little protection a big name like Amazon now offers.

None of the accounts posted on Reddit can be independently checked and there is no public data attached to the Amazon engineer's story. Without that, every claim sits in the realm of anecdote and should be read with a healthy dose of scepticism. What is harder to dismiss is the shared pattern that runs through them: long searches, lower pay, sideways moves into government or entirely new fields, and a quiet, exhausting recalibration of what a 'good' tech career looks like.