A Sydney-based software company is facing a severe security crisis following a dramatic shift in its operational strategy. The tech firm recently ramped up protection at its headquarters after a series of automated workforce reductions triggered extreme backlash. Authorities are now investigating after the corporate restructuring escalated into a high-stakes safety threat targeting leadership.

WiseTech is facing a severe security scare after threats of violence were directed at its CEO, Zubin Appoo, following thousands of AI-related redundancies at the Australian software firm. The Financial Review reports that company founder Richard White broke the news to staff in an internal email sent on Sunday.

Handwritten Death Threat Targets Executive's Family

According to the Financial Review, White informed staff that the business was already dealing with 'several serious and deeply concerning incidents involving personal attacks.' However, he explained in the email that 'in the past week, this escalated into a handwritten threat of violence made against our CEO, Zubin Appoo, containing personal information and offensive comments directed at members of his family.'

He confirmed that management immediately tightened security at the firm's Sydney headquarters 'because of the serious nature of the threat,' while also bringing in the police to investigate the matter.

Chaos and Confusion Over Mass Redundancies

This backlash comes on the heels of a drawn-out layoff saga that plunged WiseTech employees into confusion and frustration. Staff were blindsided in February when management announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs—roughly a third of the company—but failed to specify who would be let go. This left employees waiting months in agonising suspense without any clear answers.

The anxiety peaked on Monday morning when employees received notices stating their roles were 'impacted', only to be asked two hours later for their personal email addresses to continue discussions, the Financial Review reports.

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WiseTech's IT department then wiped those messages from staff inboxes, replacing them with a nearly identical email that demanded the requested information within a strict fifteen-minute deadline.

AI Over Human Staff

WiseTech leadership were seen as committed to automation. Appoo informed investors that he anticipated 'further efficiency gains' as artificial intelligence continued to advance.

Meanwhile, White went a step further, boasting that AI systems could complete training in a matter of minutes that would normally take human workers weeks to finish. Speaking at an investment conference earlier this month, White noted that 'it doesn't take much effort to convince people, in the end, that they're stupid to be paying $100 for labour when you can pay $2 for the AI.'

Signalling this new era, White also introduced an 'AI agent credo' for the business, declaring: 'Capacity is no longer constrained by people or time.' With job losses looming and management promoting artificial intelligence, staff morale has collapsed.

'People are being told to keep delivering as usual, while also helping roll out the AI tools that are supposedly meant to replace them,' one employee told The Guardian earlier this month. 'All of this while everyone's left waiting to find out if they're in the 50 percent.'

Global Backlash Over Automation Job Cuts

The incident underscores how anxiety over AI-driven job cuts is reaching a boiling point across various industries. Just weeks ago, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters sparked severe backlash by labelling workers facing replacement by automation as 'lower-value human capital.'

The comment forced him into damage control, requiring both an internal explanatory memo and a subsequent public apology when staff remained unappeased.