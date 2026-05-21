Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's latest round of layoffs as part of a broader push towards artificial intelligence, telling employees that the technology race will shape the industry's future.

The comments came as Meta cut around 10% of its workforce on Wednesday in a restructuring effort that had been expected for weeks following an earlier leak about the plans.

In a company-wide memo sent to staff, Zuckerberg thanked the employees affected by the cuts while also making clear that Meta's focus has shifted heavily towards AI development.

Alongside the layoffs, the company is moving 7,000 employees into AI-related roles, according to NBC News. The overhaul also includes plans to leave around 6,000 open positions unfilled as Meta reshapes its workforce around the technology. Such a layoff trend has been underway aggressively in the technology industry for the past year. Meta is not alone in doing such a controversial move.

Meta Pushes Ahead With AI Restructuring

'But success isn't a given,' Zuckerberg wrote in the memo. The message, later posted on X by a New York Times reporter, was confirmed as authentic by a source familiar with the matter, NBC News reported.

The restructuring had been underway for weeks before Wednesday's layoffs. Last month, details about upcoming job cuts leaked publicly, prompting Meta executives to address the situation shortly before the company reported its first-quarter 2026 earnings.

At the time, executives revealed that Meta was preparing to cut roughly 10% of its workforce. The company later outlined the plan further in an internal memo circulated in April, which included eliminating about 8,000 roles and deciding not to fill approximately 6,000 vacant positions. Meta previously confirmed the authenticity of that April memo to NBC News.

While the layoffs affect thousands of workers, Meta is also reallocating a large number of staff to AI-focused departments as the company continues to invest heavily in the technology.

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Zuckerberg Says Future Depends On AI Race

Furthermore, in his memo, Zuckerberg positioned AI as the defining issue facing the technology sector, allegedly arguing that companies that fail to move quickly could fall behind rivals. His remarks made clear that Meta sees the shift not as a temporary adjustment, but as a major change in direction for the company.

'AI is the most consequential technology of our lifetimes,' Zuckerberg wrote, underlining why Meta is reorganising its workforce around the area despite the scale of the layoffs.

The comments arrive during a period when major technology companies are increasingly pouring resources into artificial intelligence while also trimming workforces and restructuring teams. In Meta's case, the company is balancing layoffs with internal redeployment, moving thousands of employees into AI roles as part of the transition.

Zuckerberg also sought to calm fears of further job losses by telling employees there would be no further cuts in 2026. Still, the latest round of layoffs marks one of Meta's biggest workforce restructurings as the company sharpens its focus on AI development.

He also attempted to strike a more optimistic tone about Meta's future direction. 'This is the most dynamic I have seen our industry,' Zuckerberg said. 'I'm optimistic about everything we're building to give billions of people the power to express themselves and connect with the people they care about.'

Zuckerberg added that Meta was changing internally to remain attractive to workers focused on building the company's next-generation products. 'We're transforming our company to make sure it will always be the best place for talented people to have the greatest impact,' he wrote.

The Meta chief also admitted the company could have handled communication around the layoffs better. Zuckerberg said he was 'grateful to those leaving today' and acknowledged that Meta had not been as transparent as he would have liked during the process, adding that he hopes the company improves in that area moving forward.

According to the April memo sent by Meta's head of people, Janelle Gale, employees in the United States who were laid off will receive severance packages including four months of pay, along with additional weeks based on how long they worked at the company. Meta is also expected to provide further support covering immigration and healthcare assistance.

The latest cuts at Meta are also part of a broader pattern across the technology industry, as companies pour billions into artificial intelligence while reducing traditional roles. Firms including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Oracle have all announced major job cuts or restructuring tied to AI investment and automation efforts in 2026.