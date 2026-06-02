Nancy Guthrie was likely kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona, by a 'local handyman or service person' who may have targeted her because of daughter Savannah Guthrie's fame, a forensic expert has claimed in a US television interview aired this week. The 84 year old mother of the TODAY show host vanished from her Catalina Foothills property overnight between 31 January and 1 February, and has not been found in more than three months since she was reported missing.

Pima County authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from inside her home in the early hours of 1 February. Investigators said at the outset that time was critical, stressing that her advanced age and serious health conditions meant she would struggle to survive without her medication, which was discovered untouched in the house. Nancy is known to have severe cardiac issues, high blood pressure and a pacemaker, yet there has been no credible ransom demand and no confirmed sightings since her disappearance.

The Handyman Theory And Expert Speculation

The latest assessment of the case comes from Barbara Butcher, a former death investigator with the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Speaking to Fox News, she offered a stark reading of the limited facts that have been made public so far.

Nancy Guthrie 'likely fell victim to a local worker', Butcher suggested, arguing that the abduction had the hallmarks of someone familiar with both the house and its elderly occupant. In her view, a 'handyman or service person' may have used routine access to learn Nancy's habits, the layout of the property and any weaknesses in security.

This is not an official police theory. Investigators in Arizona have not named any suspect in the case, nor have they endorsed the handyman scenario on the record. Butcher is drawing on experience rather than inside knowledge, so her comments are best understood as expert speculation rather than established fact.

HAUNTING THEORY: Forensic expert Barbara Butcher tells Fox News Digital that Nancy Guthrie, 84, likely fell victim to a local worker — a handyman or service person — who connected her to daughter Savannah Guthrie and assumed the family had money.



The veteran investigator warns… pic.twitter.com/26ODSmC3kW — Fox True Crime (@FoxTrueCrime) June 1, 2026

Even so, the absence of a clear ransom channel troubles her. According to the Fox News account, Butcher warned that the lack of any solid ransom demand points towards a grim conclusion. She suggested that Nancy Guthrie 'may have died from shock or fright' soon after being removed from her home.

Again, there has been no confirmation of this from law enforcement. Officials have continued to describe the situation as an active search and have not publicly declared Nancy deceased. With no body recovered and no forensic briefing released, Butcher's suggestion remains just that, although it underlines how bleak the odds become as weeks turn into months.

Savannah Guthrie's Public Profile And Possible Motive

Where the case intersects most directly with the wider public is through Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, the long-time co-anchor of NBC's TODAY show. Butcher floated the idea that this high-profile connection may have shaped the kidnapper's thinking.

In her interview, she argued that a local worker could easily have linked the pensioner in the Arizona foothills to her famous television daughter and assumed the family had substantial resources. 'Local worker' in this context is left deliberately vague, covering anyone from gardeners to repair contractors who might move in and out of upmarket homes without raising suspicion.

Nancy Guthrie's home is reported to be valued at around $1 million. That figure has been cited by commentators as further evidence that an opportunistic offender might have seen her as a gateway to money, even if the ransom route never materialised or was botched.

Other unnamed experts quoted in the coverage have also pointed to Savannah's public profile as a possible factor. None of these suggestions has been confirmed by authorities, who have kept a notably tight lid on operational details. At this stage, there is no warrant, charge sheet or court filing tying any individual, let alone a specific handyman, to the case.

Savannah Guthrie has said her fame was on the family's mind from the start. She has said that her brother Camron immediately assumed the situation was a kidnapping for ransom and that they discussed whether her status as a household name could have been a trigger.

Those are personal reflections rather than investigative findings, but they show how quickly the family's private ordeal became entangled with the public persona of one of America's best-known broadcasters.

Three Months On: A Case Defined By Unanswered Questions

Stripped back to the confirmed elements, the case remains starkly simple. An 84-year-old woman with serious health problems disappeared overnight from a relatively affluent neighbourhood outside Tucson. Her medicine was left behind. No suspect has been named, no detailed timeline has been laid out and no ransom trail has been publicly acknowledged.

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Investigators warned early that every hour mattered, given Nancy's reliance on cardiac medication and her pacemaker. More than three months later, that warning hangs over every new theory that surfaces on cable news or in print.

Butcher's intervention adds another layer to an already fraught story. It raises the possibility that the crime may have begun with something as routine as a service call, carried out by someone who knew just enough about Nancy Guthrie's life, and Savannah Guthrie's fame, to think she was worth the risk.

Until detectives in Arizona release hard evidence or make an arrest, those links remain speculative, however plausible they may sound to a veteran forensic investigator.