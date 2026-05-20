Mark Zuckerberg is set to plunge thousands of tech workers into a month of agonising limbo as a massive wave of redundancies hits Meta this week. The cuts mark one of the most significant workforce reductions in the company's history, leaving staff in prolonged uncertainty as they await confirmation of whether they will remain employed.

The announcement has triggered weeks of speculation and anxiety across the tech sector. For many, the looming decision has created a tense holding pattern, with workers describing the atmosphere as surreal and unsettling.

Scaling Down a Tech Giant

Business Insider reported that an internal memo circulated 26 days ago, on 23 April, revealed Meta's plan to slash roughly 10 per cent of its 78,000-strong workforce and scrap nearly 6,000 vacant positions.

🚨META TO LAY OFF 8,000 WORKERS$META is reportedly set to lay off 8,000 employees starting tomorrow.



The company posted $70.6 billion in net income over the last 12 months.



That’s enough to give each of its 79,000 workers a $440,000 bonus and still keep more than $35.8… pic.twitter.com/K7Y09rWzoi — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) May 19, 2026

The final verdict is scheduled for 20 May, ending nearly a month of agonising anticipation for an anxious workforce. Employees have spent weeks speculating about who will be affected, with many describing the process as a 'guessing game' over their livelihoods.

Staff Trapped in Holding Pattern

'It's a bit surreal that 1 out of 10 people are about to be hit, and no one knows how the lists are being made,' one Meta employee told BI. 'It feels like people are just in a holding pattern waiting for Wednesday.'

Meanwhile, the anxiety triggered non-stop speculation on TeamBlind, a message board for verified tech workers. Staff across every seniority level flooded the platform, desperately searching for any shred of insider knowledge to calm their nerves.

'Blind Meta feels completely chaotic right now,' one anonymous Meta staffer wrote on Monday. 'It's just full of people trying to figure out if layoffs are based on PSCs [biannual performance reviews], tenure, org, manager span, level, politics, or some LOGICAL spreadsheet filter. Some people think being newer is dangerous. Other people think being too long at the same level is dangerous. Nobody even agrees on what safe means.'

Silicon Valley Rivals Infiltrate the Rumour Mill

Read more Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Rule Out Future Cuts as AI Costs Surge Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Rule Out Future Cuts as AI Costs Surge

With redundancies looming just 24 hours away, the overwhelming tension caught the attention of outsiders, drawing employees from rival tech giants into the rumour mill to investigate the surge in speculation dominating online forums. 'What're the details on the upcoming Meta layoff? Seeing crazy amount of Blind posts on it,' one Google employee asked.

'What is this morbid curiosity about other companies' layoffs?' a Meta worker commented. 'This is a disgusting post, mind your own business, unless you're willing to financially support the laid off metamates.' The Google employee did, however, later offer to help by submitting job referrals for affected workers.

Leadership Acknowledges Ambiguity

'I know this leaves everyone with nearly a month of ambiguity, which is incredibly unsettling,' Janelle Gale, Meta's chief people officer, said in the April letter to employees.

These upcoming job cuts represent merely the most recent downsizing wave to hit the company this year. Back in January, Meta axed approximately 1,500 virtual reality roles as Zuckerberg shelved his struggling Reality Labs division.

Furthermore, those who escape the immediate 20 May cull are by no means safe. Reuters has already pointed to additional corporate restructuring expected to take place later down the line.

Bleak Outlook in Tech Job Market

The redundancies come amid one of the bleakest job markets the tech industry has faced in decades. With competition at an all-time high, displaced workers face a steep challenge in securing new positions. Finding another high-level tech role right now is going to be a massive uphill battle.