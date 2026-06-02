Kim Kardashian appears to have gone public with her relationship with Lewis Hamilton in California, posting a light-hearted Instagram video on Monday 1 June that showed her nearly falling off her bike during a casual ride, while Hamilton filmed from beside her. The clip has been widely read as a public reveal after a string of low key sightings earlier this year.

The news came after Hamilton and Kardashian were repeatedly linked from February onwards, when People reported that they had enjoyed a private 'romantic meetup' in the UK before heading to Paris. The pair, who first crossed paths publicly at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2014, have since been seen together at several events, with gossip intensifying after they were spotted on a Super Bowl date this year. Until now, though, neither had put their relationship front and centre on social media.

Hamilton Hard Launches Romance

The apparent reveal came via Kim Kardashian's Instagram, where the reality star included Hamilton in a carousel of candid images captioned simply 'Lately'. Tucked among the photos was a short video that did most of the talking.

In the clip, Hamilton rides one handed while filming and angles the camera towards Kardashian as she cycles beside him. She appears to be posing for the shot when her bike drifts to the right, prompting a brief wobble and a quick scream before she regains control. It is a small, unscripted moment, but after months of speculation, fans seized on it as confirmation that the two are now very much a couple.

The comments filled quickly. 'SHE DONE POSTED HERSELF WITH LEWIS,' one supporter wrote. Another said, 'You and Lewis Hamilton look great together.' A third framed Kardashian's latest chapter more personally, writing, 'Just like Kim, [I] will never give up on love,' before adding, in all caps, 'FINALLY POSTING IT!!!!!!!!!!!!'

None of that amounts to formal confirmation from a publicist, and neither star has issued an official statement about being in a relationship. Even so, in celebrity terms, an Instagram appearance like this is usually as close to confirmation as it gets. If there had been any desire to damp down the rumours, the video did the opposite.

A Quiet Build Up

The ease of that bike ride did not happen overnight. Hamilton and Kardashian have been moving in the same celebrity orbit for a decade. They first posed together at the GQ Men of the Year event in 2014, a glossy snapshot that, at the time, was not taken as the start of a romance.

Their paths crossed again in early 2026 in more intimate circumstances, according to People. The outlet reported that in February the pair flew into the UK on a private jet and stayed at a luxury hotel in the English countryside. From there, they allegedly continued on to Paris, travelling largely under the radar.

Later sightings, including what was described as a PDA filled Super Bowl outing this year, kept the speculation alive. None of those moments have been documented in official filings or statements, so much of the story still rests on unnamed sources and onlookers. Taken together, though, they suggest a relationship that has been building quietly rather than exploding overnight.

For celebrities of this scale, posting a partner on social media is rarely casual. It usually signals a level of confidence, stability or at least a willingness to let the public in.

Kardashian's Family Circle

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The sharper edge to all of this is what it means for Kardashian's family life. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and All's Fair actress is a mother of four, sharing her children with ex husband Kanye West. Since her divorce, Kardashian has been notably cautious about who appears around her children, both in public and online.

According to People, an unnamed insider said Hamilton has already crossed that line of trust. 'Kim's very selective when it comes to the people she allows around her kids. She's very protective of them and doesn't take new introductions lightly,' the source said on 1 June. 'The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him.'

There is no independent documentation to verify when or how those introductions took place, and neither Kardashian's nor Hamilton's representatives are quoted on the matter. The claim therefore rests entirely on the source's account, but it fits the broader picture of a relationship that is no longer in its tentative early stage.

The same insider suggested that Kardashian has been careful not to rush. She 'never wanted to rush anything' with Hamilton, the source said, adding that 'she's very happy with how things are'. The final verdict was brief: 'He's a great guy.'

Again, none of that is on the record from either star, and anonymous briefings can easily flatter the seriousness of a romance that is still relatively new. What is clear, though, is what the camera captured: Hamilton laughing behind the phone as Kardashian yelped and swerved on the bike, relaxed enough to let the world in on the joke.