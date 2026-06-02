Vladimir Putin confronted journalists during a press conference in Russia on Sunday after being questioned about a drone that reportedly struck an apartment block in neighbouring Romania, snapping, 'Are you listening to me or not? I do not even understand what you are talking about,' as the exchange grew increasingly tense.

The Russian president's outburst came as reporters pressed him on claims that a Russian unmanned aircraft had crossed into NATO territory and injured two people.

Romanian officials said on Friday that a drone involved in attacks on Ukraine had entered Romanian airspace overnight before crashing into a residential building in the eastern Danube port city of Galaţi. The Defence Ministry in Bucharest said the aircraft was tracked by radar, hit the roof of an apartment block, started a fire and left two residents with minor injuries, while several others were evacuated.

The incident immediately reignited concern that the war in Ukraine could spill beyond its borders and directly test the alliance's security guarantees.

Putin Bristles At Romania Question

The clash unfolded during a question and answer session focused largely on the Eurasian Economic Union, where Putin was taking questions from Russian media. According to the Kremlin transcript, journalist Anton Morozov used his slot to raise the Romanian incident and European reactions to it.

'Mr President, here is my question,' Morozov began, before noting that Putin had been busy with the EAEU agenda. 'However, news is breaking every minute, and you are probably aware of the story about a drone that flew into Romania... My question is this: why didn't the Europeans, who are hyping the rhetoric around this story, shoot down that drone?'

Putin's response immediately struck an unusual tone. 'You know, this may seem strange, but I only learned about this just before entering the hall,' he said. 'I was informed that something had happened, supposedly involving one of our drones. If you would be so kind as to explain it again, I would be grateful, I am not joking, or being ironic, and I will comment based on what I know.'

When reports emerged regarding a drone crashing into a residential building in Galați, Romania, the international community raised urgent questions about regional security. Yet, behind the scenes, the Kremlin’s narrative appears to be one of deliberate obfuscation.



On the… pic.twitter.com/IiyRknTFA8 — Yasmina (@yasminalombaert) May 29, 2026

Rather than clarifying matters, the answer appeared to confuse them further. Morozov tried to restate his point, saying 'the Europeans talk a lot...' only for Putin to interject. 'No, no, I understand what they are saying. What drone?' the president shot back.

At that stage the exchange, which had started as a standard foreign policy question, drifted into a circular back and forth, with Morozov trying to explain that he was referring to 'the drone they associate with Russia that flew there' and Putin insisting he did not fully grasp what was being asked.

Putin Loses His Patience

It was the repetition that appeared to trigger Putin's visible irritation. When Morozov again pushed his core question, asking why the drone had not been shot down, the Russian leader snapped.

'Are you listening to me or not?' he demanded. 'I do not even understand what you are talking about. Before entering the hall, they told me "you know, some drone flew into Romania" and I said "I don't know. What kind of drone?" So, tell me, what exactly is being reported in the media.'

At that point, another journalist, Pavel Zarubin, stepped in to help outline how the incident was being framed internationally. Both reporters said Western outlets were treating the aircraft as a Russian drone. Putin pushed back, asking for specific examples of who was saying so and being told, in general terms, that 'many people' were making the claim.

That answer further aggravated him. He retorted that 'many people' were 'nobody', and demanded concrete names. When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was mentioned, he seized on it.

'NOBODY can say where the UAV came from before running a forensic' — Vladimir Putin



'They said Russia is hitting us, then it turned out these drones came from Ukraine' pic.twitter.com/rmNeScYVbI — RT (@RT_com) May 29, 2026

'Ms von der Leyen has not been to Romania. She has not examined the remains of that drone,' he said. 'No one can determine the origin of a particular aircraft until a proper examination has been conducted.'

From there, Putin widened his argument, pointing to previous incidents in which drones had landed in Finland, Poland and the Baltic states. 'The initial reaction was exactly the same as it is now in Romania: "Help! The Russians are coming, the Russians are attacking",' he said. 'Then, after a short period of time, it turned out that those incidents had nothing to do with Russian UAVs.'

He suggested that Ukraine was once again the more likely source. 'They were drones of Ukrainian origin that had gone off course, been affected by electronic warfare, or, due to technical limitations, had ended up there and crashed. I believe that most likely we are dealing with the same situation as well.'

Putin Demands Evidence

Pressed on what would convince him otherwise, Putin said Russia would be prepared to review any hard data supplied by Western governments.

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'If they provide us with objective data, as we once did with representatives of the US administration by handing over information and drone fragments from an attempted strike on one of the residences of the President of the Russian Federation to be examined, then let them provide those materials to us,' he said. 'We will conduct an objective investigation, and only then will we be in a position to assess what has actually happened.'

There was no immediate indication that Romania or NATO had responded directly to Putin's comments or offered to share wreckage for analysis. Romanian authorities have so far said the drone was linked to Russian attacks on Ukraine, without publishing forensic evidence in the public record cited here.

Inside the hall, the exchange appeared to land awkwardly. His series of questions, challenges and digressions was reportedly met with silence before moderators steered the press conference back to topics such as Kazakhstan and the state of the Russian economy.