Aaron Rodgers is facing an uncertain spell on the sidelines after initial X-rays revealed a 'slight break' in his left hand, forcing him out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-half performance during their recent victory.

The veteran quarterback's early exit has raised fresh questions about how long he will be unavailable, with the team now awaiting full medical evaluations that will determine his return timeline.

The development marks one of the most significant injury updates of the Steelers' season and carries major implications for their upcoming fixtures.

Rodgers Leaves Game After Early Hand Injury

Rodgers sustained the injury late in the first half when he struck his hand on a defender's helmet during a passing play.

The impact immediately appeared to affect his ability to grip and throw the ball cleanly. Although he remained on the field for several snaps, discomfort became increasingly evident.

After being evaluated by medical staff at the interval, Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the match. The decision was taken to avoid further aggravating the injury, leading the Steelers to rely on their backup quarterback for the second half.

Initial Scans Confirm a 'Slight Break'

According to ESPN, initial X-rays conducted inside the stadium confirmed a 'slight break' in Rodgers' left hand. The diagnosis explains his immediate difficulty handling the ball during the latter stages of the first half.

The initial concern is that Aaron Rodgers has, in the words of one source, "a slight break" his left wrist, but the Steelers quarterback will underdgo further testing Monday to determine the full extent of the injury and how long he'll be sidelined, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/Or2YHzFMBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2025

Further imaging is scheduled for Monday, as the team looks to assess the full extent of the damage.

The Steelers have emphasised that this initial finding does not determine how long Rodgers may be out, with additional tests expected to provide a clearer picture of the injury's severity.

Steelers Await Full Return Assessment

Coaching staff have stated that they will make no decisions regarding Rodgers' availability until the full medical evaluation is complete.

The team remains cautious, noting the need to prioritise the quarterback's long-term health as they enter a critical stage of the season.

The Steelers have not confirmed whether Rodgers will train this week or participate in preparations for their upcoming match. With no official return timetable yet established, the organisation is preparing for multiple scenarios while awaiting medical guidance.

Impact on Upcoming Fixtures

The timing of the injury presents a challenge for the Steelers, who face several important games in the coming weeks.

Rodgers' availability will directly influence the team's offensive strategy, particularly given his central role since joining the franchise. If Rodgers remains sidelined, Pittsburgh's backup quarterback will be tasked with leading the offence.

Coaches are expected to adjust their game plan accordingly to maintain stability in the short term.

Rodgers' Performance Prior to the Injury

Before leaving the game, Rodgers had been delivering consistent performances throughout the season, contributing to the Steelers' push toward a competitive position in the standings. His accuracy, experience and leadership have been key factors in the team's offensive rhythm.

The injury interrupts what had been an encouraging run for the 41-year-old, who has been navigating his first season in Pittsburgh with a blend of veteran poise and tactical control. His absence, depending on duration, could shift the momentum the team has worked to build.

A Veteran Quarterback at a Critical Career Stage

Rodgers, one of the league's most accomplished quarterbacks, entered the season aware that injuries carry greater weight at this stage of his career.

With nearly two decades in the NFL, his status remains central not only to the Steelers' plans but also to broader discussions about his long-term future in the sport.

The team is expected to provide the next official update following Monday's medical assessments, offering greater clarity on when Rodgers may be able to return to action.